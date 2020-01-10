Learn how to prune roses now for more blooms this spring

HEALDSBURG

Learn to propagate and prune shrubs, roses

Come by the Russian River Rose Co. Jan. 18 for a day of hands-on instruction in pruning led by Jan “The Rose Lady” Tolmasoff. She will cover everything from sharpening your shears to various techniques for pruning on all types of roses, including climbers, bushes, shrubs and miniatures. There will be time for hands-on practice in the garden. After the class, participants can stay an extra hour from 3-4 p.m. to learn how to propagate. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $35 for both pruning and propagation sessions; $10 for propagation only. Participants should dress warmly and bring work gloves, pruning shears and a clipboard. The workshop will be repeated Jan. 25. 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg. To register visit russian-river-rose.com or call 707-433-7455.

CLOVERDALE

Super succulents for Sonoma County

What succulents are best suited for the North Bay environment? Master Gardener Anne Lowings, whose own Sebastopol property, both front and back yards, is filled with a vast array of succulents, will share what she’s discovered firsthand during a free workshop Saturday, Jan. 11.

Lowings will cover how these tough and versatile plants can add year-round interest with little maintenance or water. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

