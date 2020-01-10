Get outside to help restore Pepperwood Preserve from Kincade fire damage

Santa Rosa: Join a family-friendly, 1.5-mile round-trip hike 10 a.m.-noon to a frog pond to get a peek at migrating California newts and their newly laid eggs at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Trail not suitable for strollers. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org.

Santa Rosa: Bill Myers and Dave Chalk lead a moderate 6-mile, four-hour hike rain or shine on the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail in the Lawson Addition at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Preserve’s South Entrance, 1450 Pythian Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring lunch and plenty of liquids. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot on the right of Rancho Los Guilicos Road off Pythian Road. Visit SonomaCounty Parks.org or billanddavehikes.com for details.

Santa Rosa: Help restore Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, after damage from the Kincade fire. Refreshments at 8:30 a.m., work from 9 a.m.-noon, and lunch provided noon-1 p.m. pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Santa Rosa: Take an easy 1-mile, round-trip walk and participate in a science project along the way at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-539-2865, Parking $7, free for regional parks members.

James Lanaras