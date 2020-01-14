Subscribe

A la carte: Upcoming seafood, mushroom and wine events

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2020, 3:27PM
SONOMA COUNTY

Winter Wineland rolls out along the Wine Road

Fight back against cabin fever by heading out to the 28th annual Winter Wineland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18 and 19, at dozens of wineries in Northern Sonoma County.

The weekend tasting, hosted by WineRoad Sonoma County, features special vintage, varietal or vertical tastings, but not all wineries provide food.

Weekend tickets are $75. Sunday-only tickets are $60. Designated driver tickets are $10. Online tickets are closed, but tickets will be available at all participating wineries. For more information: wineroad.com

HOPLAND

Tasting out of the barrel in Mendocino County

Get out of your winter doldrums by heading to Hopland for Barrel Tasting 101 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 at about a dozen wineries located along Highway 101 in the Russian River Headlands.

Participants will taste wines during the aging process and learn about barrel aging and oak characteristics while enjoying food pairings.

The weekend tasting, sponsored by Destination Hopland, costs $35 at the door for both days, $25 in advance (by using the code BT101). To reserve: destinationhopland.com

KENWOOD

Muscardini celebrates its 15th anniversary

Join the fun as Muscardini Cellars throws a 15th Anniversary Party from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Kenwood winery.

The afternoon includes music from Sonoma Soul and the Jami Jamison Band and food from Journeyman Meat Co., Tsar Nicoulai Caviar and Fuel the Food Truck. The winery will release its 2017 Fortuna red blend, and there will be a toast and cake cutting at 4 p.m. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase.

Muscardini is located at 9380 Sonoma Hwy. muscardinicellars.com

SANTA ROSA

Buttery crab and chardonnay team up at K-J

The culinary team at Kendall-Jackson will boil up its 15th annual Chardonnay & Crab Feast at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens.

The popular event includes an appetizer reception, all-you-can eat Dungeness crab and family-style side dishes. Cost is $125. To reserve: kj.com. 5007 Fulton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Crab Cioppino Day at Simoncini Vineyards

Simonocini Vineyards will host its annual Crab Cioppino Day at noon Jan. 26 at the Dry Creek Valley winery.

The afternoon includes passed hors d’oeuvres, Caesar salad, ziti con salsa Bolognese, crab cioppino with sourdough bread and a Champagne cake with strawberries and whipped cream.

Cost is $195, plus tax. RSVP by Jan. 18: 707-433-8811. simoncinivineyards@yahoo.com. 2303 West Dry Creek Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Mushroom tea service at Muir’s Tea Room

Muir’s Tea Room will team with fungi expert Gordon Walker of Napa for a weekend of Mushroom High Tea and food pairings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26.

The tea service will feature a multicourse menu of mushroom teas, coffee, soup, salad, savories and desserts highlighting locally sourced mushrooms and suppliers.

At the 1 and 4 p.m. seatings on Jan. 25, Walker will lead guests through the basics of fungal biology, biochemistry and ecology. Walker has transformed a lifelong obsession with fungi into a popular online platform that promotes education, community and cooking.

Tea service is $55 per person, with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. For a menu and to make reservations: muirstearoomandcafe.com/reservations. 330 South Main St. 707-634-6143.

HEALDSBURG

Wild mushroom foray, demo lunch at Relish

Mushroom expert David Campbell will lead a wild mushroom foray in the Healdsburg hills at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 as part of a Relish Culinary Adventures class.

Following the foray, guests will gather back at the Relish Culinary Center for a cooking demo led by chef Julie Schreiber, who will include any edibles that were found.

The mushroom feast will be accompanied by wines from Passalacqua Winery, with guest winemaker Jessica Boone introducing each wine.

Cost is $154 ($10 per person donated to the Healdsburg High culinary program). 14 Matheson St. To reserve: relishculinary.com

SONOMA

Benefit dinner for Sonoma Salmon Stewards

The Golden State Salmon Association will hold its sixth annual Sonoma Salmon Stewards fundraising dinner at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at Viansa Sonoma.

The dinner, which was rescheduled from November, will honor biodynamic cannabis farmer Erich Pearson, founder and operator of Sparc Farm at Gordenker Ranch in Glen Ellen.

The evening will begin with an appetizer reception, followed by a Dungeness crab dinner accompanied by Sonoma County wines.

Original tickets will be accepted. If you have a ticket and cannot attend, call 855-251-4472. Tickets are $125. To reserve: goldengatesalmon.org

PENNGROVE

All-you-can-eat crab dinner benefit

The Penngrove Social Firemen will hold a Crab Feed Benefit at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse.

The dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and a no-host bar. Cost is $50, to benefit improvements to the Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. Tickets are available at JavAmore Cafe or through brownpapertickets.com. 385 Woodward St.

SONOMA COUNTY

Bread and grilled cheese pop-ups at new locations

Relax and Eat Bread of Sonoma will be selling its selection of artisan-style breads from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Rosa Community Farmers’ Market, which has moved to the Farmers Lane Plaza on Wednesdays only.

You can also try their gourmet grilled cheese from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Henhouse Palace of Barrels, 1333 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma. Starting in February, they will serve grilled cheese from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Old Caz Beer, 5625 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, the grilled cheese pop-up will be at the Epicurean Connection, 19670 8th St. East, Sonoma.

For more information, go to relaxandeatbread.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

