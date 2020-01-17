Choosing and caring for indoor plants doesn’t require a green thumb

Winter in the garden can be a little glum. There are plenty of gritty chores, like pruning — not one of the most rewarding things a gardener can do. Aside from the camellias and maybe a few winter annuals, the landscape is barren and asleep.

If you’re missing the feeling of your fingers in dirt and the sight of thriving greenery, up your gardening game by moving it indoors.

Houseplants can clean and oxygenate the indoor air, offer a focal point in a corner, hide a problem, add a note of color or serve as a design element on a tabletop or shelf.

Some plants are even artistic, adding texture and a sculptural element at minimal cost. And the weeks after the holidays seem to be the high season for houseplants.

“We sell more houseplants now than almost any other time of year,” said Susan Hatch, manager of King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa. A fan of both indoor and outdoor gardening, she has some 50 plants of all sizes in her own home.

“People take down their Christmas things and they find the house less fluffy. There are gaps (in the decor) and they like having a statement.”

We may pay more attention to individual plants when they are indoors because they stand out so much more than a single plant in a garden bed filled with plants.

“You tend to go look and see each new leaf,” Hatch said. “And if you’ve got the right light, which is really important, it’s a nurturing thing you can do when it’s cold and dark. This time of year, nobody wants to go out and rake leaves and prune roses.”

You can fuss with your houseplants, experimenting with different pots and locations or vignettes. Pots are important for establishing a look. Are you into sleek and modern or something colorful, like Talavera or Deruta pottery? To be on trend, look for pots in various shades of white, gray or black.

Millennial trend

Houseplants are particularly hot with younger adults. Priced out of the homebuying market and crowded into urban lofts or apartments with little or no yard for outdoor gardening, millennials and Gen Yers are turning to indoor plants to make a rental feel homey, said Hatch, who follows the trend through Instagram and the Facebook group Houseplant Addicts.

Some aspirational 20- and 30-somethings are willing to spend big money for trendy, hard-to-find Instagram-worthy varieties.

“The youngest group of our clients are here for houseplants,” Hatch said. “They come in with pictures on their phone asking, ‘Do you have one of these?’ It’s really cray. Some are rare plants we can’t even get.”

One plant under hot pursuit is the variegated Split Leaf Philodendon. Made popular by social media buzz, a single plant can set you back several hundred dollars.

But for the rest of the us, there are plenty of off-the-shelf houseplants that are cool, easy-care and don’t cost a day’s wages.

Indoor tips

It’s not that difficult to master the art of indoor gardening if you understand a few principles and get to know your plant and its needs.

“Most people think they’re harder to grow than they actually are,” said Molly Bockelman of Prickett’s Nursery in Healdsburg. “That’s where over-loving comes into play. You have to have the right soil. With most, you just want to leave them alone. The more you fuss with them, the harder they are.”