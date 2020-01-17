North Bay Spirit Award winner, foster mom writes books for kids about trauma

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

As a foster parent for 20 children over the last seven years, Keri Vellis has wanted nothing more than to comfort them.

She provided a loving home and safe place for kids who didn’t have those things. With her husband Ted, she adopted three foster children. But Vellis felt she could do more.

One day, searching at a bookstore for children’s books that addressed foster care, she couldn’t find any. So she took matters into her own hands and in 2017, self-published “Sometimes,” a children’s picture book she wrote while in the pick-up line at her kids’ school.

“Sometimes” addresses the fear and uncertainty foster children may feel, telling them, “Sometimes kids can’t stay where they live, and for one reason or another, you have to leave. . . . Sometimes you might even get scared, but know that you are always safe!”

Vellis’s book marked the start of a whirlwind in her life, bringing attention to her efforts on behalf of foster kids. In 2018, she won a few thousand dollars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and used the money to self-publish her second children’s book, this one to address abuse, and to start a nonprofit called Keri’s Kids, which aims to empower and comfort children by distributing the two books to children in need.

“I never thought my life honestly would lead me in the direction it has,” said Vellis, 47, who previously managed a dental office.

Keri Vellis is this month’s North Bay Spirit Award recipient for her efforts as a foster mother, nonprofit leader and children’s advocate.

“We’re really proud of her,” said her eldest daughter, Maddy Vellis, 18. “We’ve all just kind of been watching from the sidelines and just rooting her on and letting her take this where she wanted it to go.”

Family life

Vellis and her husband have a bustling household with their three adopted children and three biological children, ranging in age from four to 18. Additionally, they are currently fostering a young child.

The idea to foster children came to Vellis when her now 12-year-old son was a newborn. Ted Vellis came home one day from his job as a sheriff’s deputy and told her of a local child abuse case that tragically ended with the child’s death.

Vellis was heartbroken by the story. “At that pivotal point in our lives, we decided quietly we wanted to do something — open up our home,” she said “But (we) waited about five years later until my son was five and started kindergarten and I quit my career.”

The couple became licensed foster parents in 2013. They foster one child at a time, and those children stay anywhere from a few days to a few months.

“When they leave, it’s really hard because they become such an integrated part of our family,” Vellis said.

Her other children help out in the busy household. They describe their mom as an energetic, positive force.

“She loves to dance and sing and just make everything super fun,” her daughter Maddy said. “And she’s always pretty much just been like that.”

Vellis seldom uses the phrase “foster care” around her children. In fact, one of her sons, adopted seven years ago, recently asked her, “Was I in foster care?” She told him he was.