Get outside: Hike fast or slow, clear trails or learn to cook

Glen Ellen: Biologist Kate Symonds leads a slow-pace walk between 1.5 and 4 miles 10 a.m.-noon at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. $10 vehicle fee, limit of 15 hikers. Meet in the parking lot on the left. jacklondonpark.com

Kenwood: Docent Jim Moir leads a 4-mile moderate hike on the Pony Gate and Canyon trails in a redwood forest at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet at the visitors center. Parking $10, $8 for seniors and students. sugarloafpark.org

Glen Ellen: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday 9 a.m.-noon with “a day on, not a day off” by removing invasive plants and fences that block wildlife passage at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. All ages welcome. Gloves, tools, drinks and snacks provided. 707-565-3365. John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org

Windsor: Learn how to prepare and cook food for camping and backpacking trips, 1-3:30 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. $15, registration required, $7 parking for non-Regional Parks members. Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma- county.org, 707-565-1246.

