Fibershed brings local ranchers, makers together for locally made clothing

In this age of “fast fashion,” one local organization is working to provide an alternative, creating clothes and materials sourced regionally, rather than thousands of miles away.

In 2010, Rebecca Burgess wanted to lessen her carbon footprint after learning how fast fashion (mass-produced inexpensive clothing made quickly, in response to the latest trends) affects climate and workers, from carbon dioxide emissions to unsafe working conditions. Inspired by sustainable, local Asian clothing cooperatives that used nontoxic plant dyes, and by California’s indigenous history of making textiles from regional materials, Burgess committed to a prototype wardrobe sourced and made within 150 miles.

This was her “fibershed” (think “watershed”) — locally-farmed fibers, sustainably made into clothing and composted back into the earth again. Now, her San Geronimo Valley-based Fibershed nonprofit is the nexus of a regional network of ranchers, farmers, weavers, sewers and designers that produce and use wool, cotton and other natural materials to make sustainable clothing from the ground up.

Fibershed also works nationally and globally to provide models for regional networks in other parts of the country and world.

Burgess said even people buying local organic food often don’t know the impacts of mass-produced clothing, from cotton raised with pesticides to dyes to petroleum-based microfibers that don’t decompose and can end up in our waterways.

For her prototype wardrobe, Burgess collaborated with farmers and artisans, showing that clothing could still be produced domestically. Globalization and online shopping have coincided with less clothing produced in the United States. Yet, California has a wealth of natural fiber to make clothes, according to Fibershed. A 2013 study by the organization said California is largest wool producer in the nation, yet without local infrastructure to process it, less than 1% of California’s wool is used in the state, and California is a net importer of wool goods.

Heartfelt Fiber Farm

Fibershed’s network of producers includes many in Sonoma County. Among them is fiber artist Leslie Adkins, who runs Heartfelt Fiber Farm in Santa Rosa with her husband Alden.

The Adkinses have sheep, which they raise for wool, plus a llama, goats and chickens. The retired environmental scientist doesn’t slaughter her livestock for meat, and her unique flock remains together throughout their natural lives, forming close bonds with one another and with their human owners.

“I consider it good-karma farming. Everything has to work together to benefit the earth,” Adkins said on a recent morning. She called out and the sweet-tempered sheep gathered around her, letting her stroke them.

Heartfelt is part of a no-kill Fibershed subgroup Leslie organized that produces “Kinship Fiber.” These smaller farms exchange ideas, seeds and plant cuttings. Adkins’s climate-friendly farm also has solar panels for energy and plants to make natural dyes.

The Adkinses raise a wide variety of sheep, yielding fibers of all colors and textures. Breeds include short-tailed Icelandic sheep with dual coats (a fine undercoat and a water-resistant top coat) and dual-coated Ouessants, the world’s smallest naturally occurring sheep at 18-20 inches tall. They now have 12 natural sheep colors — cream, greys, browns and black — retained from wild ancestors.

Sheep are named on Heartfelt sales tags, bringing one-of-a-kind qualities — including the sheep’s age — to the wool. Adkins makes coasters, hat kits, scarves and felted fleece rugs. She sells her Climate Beneficial wool products through Santa Rosa Veterans’ Building Farmers’ Market, Fibershed’s website and online cooperative Marketplace and by email. People also can visit the farm by appointment.