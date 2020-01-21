A la carte: Celebrate Chinese New Year, wine, cheese and brunch this month

HEALDSBURG

A chance to taste the wines of the East Coast

Dave Barber, director of the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association (ASWA), will give a presentation on East Coast wines at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Healdsburg Public Library/Sonoma County Wine Library.

Following the talk, there will be a walk-around wine tasting of 24 award-winning East Coast wines from the ASWA’s Wine Competition, along with artisan cheese and bread.

The talk is sponsored by the Friends of the Sonoma County Wine Library. Tickets are $25, $15 for students 21 and over. To reserve: friendsofthewinelibrary.org. 139 Piper St.

SONOMA

Baker & Cook now open for breakfast and lunch

Jen and Nick Demarest, who ran the Harvest Moon Cafe on the Sonoma Plaza for 13 years, have opened Baker & Cook, a neighborhood bakery and cafe in Sonoma Valley.

As the baker, Jen offers a varied menu of pastries such as croissants, muffins, morning buns, coffeecake, brownies, lemon bars, cakes, savory galettes and scones.

The breakfast menu includes simple items like biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs, quiche, housemade bagel with smoked salmon, breakfast potatoes, toast fruit and salad.

The lunch menu includes items such as a hummus plate, baba ganoush bruschetta, soups and sandwiches.

A variety of beverages are available, from coffee and tea to hot chocolate, smoothies, bellinis, mimosas and wine.

The cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 pm.. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 18812 Highway 12. 707-938-7329.

SANTA ROSA

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with RECA

The Redwood Empire Chinese Association (RECA) will celebrate the Year of the Rat at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

The evening includes music, dance, martial arts, dragon and lion dancers plus a New Year’s buffet dinner served at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 adult, $10 kids 3 to 10, available at Asia Mart, 2481 Guerneville Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information: recacenter.org

ROHNERT PARK

Wine Country for Wildlife Brunch

Safari Encounters, a wildlife educational outreach program, will host a Wine Country for Wildlife Brunch to help out Australian animals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Sally Tomatoes Catering & Events.

The family-friendly event will include food, music and encounters with live animals, including sloths, lemurs, wallabies, hedgehogs and parrots.

Tickets are $75, with proceeds going directly to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to help save animals affected by the deadly bushfires in that country. To reserve: safariencounters.org. 1100 Valley House Dr.

SANTA ROSA

Reserve now for the artisan cheese festival

Tickets are on sale for the 14th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, a weekend-along festival March 27-29 in and around the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the Flamingo Hotel and various farms, restaurants, wineries and creameries.

The weekend kicks off with farm tours and lunches on Friday, then continues on Saturday with hands-on seminars and pairing demos culminating with the Cheese, Bites and Booze! celebration Saturday night. Sunday’s schedule includes the popular Bubbles & Brunch event followed by the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace grand finale.

During the week leading up to the festival, local restaurants, tasting rooms and businesses will be featuring cheese-focused dishes and menus to celebrate the second annual California Artisan Cheese Week.

For a complete schedule and to reserve tickets: artisancheesefestival.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com.