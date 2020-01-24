Subscribe

Cheese is the star at this Valley Ford café

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 3:03PM

Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery

Where: 14390 Highway 1, Valley Ford

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is temporarily closed for a winter break until Feb. 1.

Contact: 707-293-5636, valleyfordcheese.com/store-front

Cuisine: California, American

Price: Moderate, entrées $10-$16

Corkage: $15

Stars: ** ½

Summary: Come for the award-winning cheeses, and discover mouthwatering, Three Michelin Star Meadowood chef-crafted comfort food.

‘It is impossible to think of any good meal, no matter how plain or elegant, without soup or bread in it.”

So wrote legendary culinary artist and author M.F.K. Fisher in the forward to the “Soup and Bread: One Hundred Recipes for Bowl & Board” cookbook published in 1978.

To that, I add “cheese.” And after dining at the new Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery café, I specify Estero Gold cheese, Highway 1 cheese and Grazin’ Gorgonzola cheese, the varieties made by that very same creamery, or actually, “artisan dairy product manufacturing company,” as owner and fourth-generation dairywoman Karen Bianchi-Moreda calls her operation.

Lest you think soup, bread and cheese is simple stuff, take note: the food at this rustic café is crafted by a former three Michelin star Restaurant at Meadowood chef, an on-site pastry chef and baker and a cheesemaking team that has won numerous Sonoma County Harvest Fair Double Gold and other gold medals for their work.

Bianchi-Moreda has put a lot of love into the look of the place as well, outfitting the space with shelves of ranch- and dairy-themed tchotchkes (the “Farm Sweet Farm” mug is adorable); gift baskets filled with a changing array of candies, fresh-baked cookies, jams and other gourmet goodies; pastries and stations for soft serve ice cream ($2.50), espresso ($2.75-$3.50), milkshakes ($5-$7), affogato ($4.50), beer on tap and local wines by the glass.

With the rolling hills behind the weathered wood barn-style shop dotted with peacefully grazing cows, this is an Instagram dream.

There’s a lot of history behind the west Sonoma County business, as Bianchi-Moreda purchases milk from her family’s 640-acre Mountain View Jerseys dairy ranch nearby. The ranch was founded in 1918 by her great-grandparents, Pietro and Maria Bianchi, after the couple immigrated to America from northern Italy. And in 2008, Bianchi-Moreda converted a tiny, old building on the property into a cheesemaking facility.

“It originally started out as more of a hobby, on a very small scale,” Bianchi-Moreda said. “I learned how to make cheese through lots of research, speaking with industry experts, attending a cheesemaking class and lots of trial and error. Eventually, I developed the original cheese, Estero Gold, and founded Valley Ford Cheese Company.”

The business has grown substantially over the past decade, with Bianchi-Moreda’s son Joe Moreda joining in 2010 as head cheesemaker, and the cheeses are now sold at many grocery stores, restaurants, wineries and farmers markets. But the new café keeps its focus laser-sharp: cheese, cheese and more glorious cheese.

Features cheese

A recent visit found just nine menu items, plus a special sandwich that changes daily. Through last summer, after the café’s late-spring opening, high tourist traffic in the small town meant the café expanded offerings to a whopping 11 choices. All of those items, except for deviled eggs and the occasional seasonal veggie snack, featured cheese.

As compact as the menu is, it’s a work of art, created by the café’s chef, Poncho Vasquez. It’s surprising to learn there’s three-Michelin-star talent in the kitchen of the casual eatery set in a space that used to be a wool mill. But after five years working his way up to sous-chef at the fancy resort Restaurant at Meadowood, Vasquez had grown tired of the exhausting pace.

“I took to hobby farming and became interested in cheesemaking,” he said. “It led me and my wife Danie to beautiful west Sonoma County, where we landed at a goat farm in Bodega. Through fate or happenstance or both, we found Karen and her family here.”

Danie Vasquez is now the pastry chef at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery, crafting all the iron skillet focaccia, ciabatta, baguettes and seeded sourdough anchoring the sandwiches.

Guests should start with the cheese flight ($10) to sample the different varieties that are showcased in a deli case in the shop and lined up in hundreds of golden wheels in a humidity-controlled aging room separated from the café by a large window. A wood board brims with asiago-like Estero Gold with its six-month aged, creamy, buttery character. There’s also the drier, parmesan-like 18-month aged Estero Gold Reserve, with its signature little granular “crunchies” known as crystals; the Highway One old-style Fontina with silky texture and nutty flavor and the new cheese on the block, the Grazin’ Girl rustic Gorgonzola-style delight.

Cheese, charcuterie

This is my idea of a perfect afternoon: lounging at the centerpiece bar, watching cheerful staff cut cheese wedges and thinly slice artisanal meats to arrange on a board finished with preserved fruits and crusty breads ($22), then admiring it up close when the server places the beautiful board in front of me.

Charcuterie might include salami calabrese and genoa, coppa, melt-in-your-mouth mortadella with pistachio, prosciutto di Parma or sopressata. All are excellent with a cold HenHouse Brewing Company Oyster Stout ale brewed with whole oysters from the Hog Island Oyster Company, California-grown Admiral Maltings malt and local sea salt for an intriguing flavor of chocolate-coffee salted brownie.

On one visit, blistered shishito peppers made a fine snack, inventively decorated with crunchy Marcona almonds and bits of Estero Gold ($7), while pastured eggs arrived deviled up with spicy housemade harissa, edible radish flowers and sprinklings of tart pickled mustard seed alongside dainty bites of garlic toast ($8).

The chef snuck some cheese into a daily special rutabaga-celeriac soup for a dreamy, creamy velvet texture under curls of slivered, fried root vegetables ($8). And while on another visit, I didn’t detect any cheese in the soup special ($8) of robust chicken, German dumplings and roasted vegetables, all soups come capped with a wand of crunchy, bubbled golden cheese toast.

Grilled cheeses

I don’t doubt that there’s plenty of butter involved in making these marvelous grilled cheeses. Breads are thick enough for beautiful taste and texture, but thin enough to not overpower the perfectly balanced fillings. Rosemary ham is sliced thin, so it melds with gooey Highway 1 and the spectacular addition of lightly vinegary, crunchy kimchee ($12), while melted Fontina hugs housemade roasted porchetta laced with kale slaw on rye ciabatta (daily special, $14).

This is the best tuna melt I’ve ever enjoyed, too. The mild, local, wild caught fish gets pleasing crispness from celery and romaine hearts, a bit of sweet grassiness from pea shoots, a rich mouthfeel from avocado and plenty of gooey Estero Gold ($14). All sandwiches come with sides — crackling housemade nori-kissed potato chips with thick garlic aioli for dipping, old-fashioned potato salad or fresh cured pickles.

Sometimes, there are meatballs on offer, fashioned of Sonoma Mountain beef and imbued with Estero Gold and served with green garlic chimichurri, Delta asparagus and fried egg on a baguette ($16). Sometimes you can indulge in mac ‘n’ cheese, the campanelle pasta smothered in Highway 1 and dotted with celery root, Panizzera sausage, Brussels sprouts and celery leaves ($16). Whatever is presented, it’s done Meadowood chef-style for surprisingly reasonable prices.

Lot of business

Right now, Bianchi-Moreda finds her biggest challenge is keeping up with demand. Even in the slower winter season, the shop is often “slammed,” she said. So she enlists family and friends to pitch in, from longtime area buddies to her young nephew, who all scurry table to table, delivering food and chatting up regulars.

If you plan to go soon, note Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery is temporarily closed for a winter break until Feb. 1 and will resume its normal menu on that date.

Next up: opening the café’s private, pasture-view dining room to more special events.

“I grew up on the family farm and had always enjoyed being involved in dairy,” Bianchi-Moreda said. “Cheesemaking became a way for me to carve my own niche in the industry I love. It’s turned into an opportunity that is both sensible and exciting.”

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

