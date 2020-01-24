Cheese is the star at this Valley Ford café

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is temporarily closed for a winter break until Feb. 1.

‘It is impossible to think of any good meal, no matter how plain or elegant, without soup or bread in it.”

So wrote legendary culinary artist and author M.F.K. Fisher in the forward to the “Soup and Bread: One Hundred Recipes for Bowl & Board” cookbook published in 1978.

To that, I add “cheese.” And after dining at the new Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery café, I specify Estero Gold cheese, Highway 1 cheese and Grazin’ Gorgonzola cheese, the varieties made by that very same creamery, or actually, “artisan dairy product manufacturing company,” as owner and fourth-generation dairywoman Karen Bianchi-Moreda calls her operation.

Lest you think soup, bread and cheese is simple stuff, take note: the food at this rustic café is crafted by a former three Michelin star Restaurant at Meadowood chef, an on-site pastry chef and baker and a cheesemaking team that has won numerous Sonoma County Harvest Fair Double Gold and other gold medals for their work.

Bianchi-Moreda has put a lot of love into the look of the place as well, outfitting the space with shelves of ranch- and dairy-themed tchotchkes (the “Farm Sweet Farm” mug is adorable); gift baskets filled with a changing array of candies, fresh-baked cookies, jams and other gourmet goodies; pastries and stations for soft serve ice cream ($2.50), espresso ($2.75-$3.50), milkshakes ($5-$7), affogato ($4.50), beer on tap and local wines by the glass.

With the rolling hills behind the weathered wood barn-style shop dotted with peacefully grazing cows, this is an Instagram dream.

There’s a lot of history behind the west Sonoma County business, as Bianchi-Moreda purchases milk from her family’s 640-acre Mountain View Jerseys dairy ranch nearby. The ranch was founded in 1918 by her great-grandparents, Pietro and Maria Bianchi, after the couple immigrated to America from northern Italy. And in 2008, Bianchi-Moreda converted a tiny, old building on the property into a cheesemaking facility.

“It originally started out as more of a hobby, on a very small scale,” Bianchi-Moreda said. “I learned how to make cheese through lots of research, speaking with industry experts, attending a cheesemaking class and lots of trial and error. Eventually, I developed the original cheese, Estero Gold, and founded Valley Ford Cheese Company.”

The business has grown substantially over the past decade, with Bianchi-Moreda’s son Joe Moreda joining in 2010 as head cheesemaker, and the cheeses are now sold at many grocery stores, restaurants, wineries and farmers markets. But the new café keeps its focus laser-sharp: cheese, cheese and more glorious cheese.

Features cheese

A recent visit found just nine menu items, plus a special sandwich that changes daily. Through last summer, after the café’s late-spring opening, high tourist traffic in the small town meant the café expanded offerings to a whopping 11 choices. All of those items, except for deviled eggs and the occasional seasonal veggie snack, featured cheese.

As compact as the menu is, it’s a work of art, created by the café’s chef, Poncho Vasquez. It’s surprising to learn there’s three-Michelin-star talent in the kitchen of the casual eatery set in a space that used to be a wool mill. But after five years working his way up to sous-chef at the fancy resort Restaurant at Meadowood, Vasquez had grown tired of the exhausting pace.