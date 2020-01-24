Flowering tobacco makes a versatile, ornamental outdoor plant

FLOWERING TOBACCO (NICOTIANA) ARE VERSATILE ornamental annual garden flowers for both sun and shade. They are related to and resemble the smoking type of tobacco (Nicotiana tabacum) but are a different species. Hybrids are often selected for their showy trumpet-like flowers.

Among the available varieties are many heirlooms still popular today. Night flowering, called vespertine, are highly fragrant flowers with long floral tubes pollinated by moths.

The perfume (as appealing to us as the moths) is nonexistent during the day, but at night one plant can fill a small yard or deck with a jasmine-like exotic scent.

The flowers of some types are limp during the day and semi-closed, but in the evening perk up and open wide, releasing the sweet perfume.

Giant sphinx moths with large iridescent eyes avidly visit them. The light from a flashlight reveals these eyes darting from flower to flower and opens up a largely unknown world.

Nicotiana are easy to grow and do well in heat and humidity and in our dry summer climates. They also do well inland and in coastal areas. But in all climates, they need regular water and compost to flourish. They do best in fairly rich soil.

Organic fertilizer sprinkled on the soil, worked in lightly and topped with compost will generate strong plants that bloom all summer. When they have been blooming for some time, cut the old flowering stalks back to about 6 to 8 inches to keep growth renewed and to generate more flowers. With the woodland tobacco (Nicotiana sylvestris), cut flower stalks down by half to a leaf junction.

It’s easy to save seeds from the flowers. Wait until some dry, then hold a paper bag under the flowers and gently shake them. The seeds are very tiny but profuse. Flowering tobacco is usually grown as an annual. In our climate, many will survive the winter to grow a second year but aren’t as robust.

The plants are usually about 2 feet tall, but the woodland tobacco is a giant, growing to about 4 to 5 feet tall in good soil. Nicotiana mutabilis is another tall flowering tobacco.

Flower color ranges from white to pale lavender and pink and to deep purple to a soft red. Single colors except white are increasingly difficult to find in seed catalogs. Flowering tobacco combines well with annuals or dotted among perennials and between roses.

Protect young plants from slugs and snails. The plants themselves are poisonous. After they are mature, they’re often untouched by pests. The foliage and stems are sticky. After pruning them, you probably will want to clean your pruning shears. They are deer-resistant.

Here are some good varieties to try in your North Coast garden:

Nicotiana alata grandiflora. Jasmine tobacco is the standard white flowering tobacco. A robust plant, it has a multitude of large white flowers and is about 3 feet tall with large green leaves. The flowers are highly perfumed at night. Seed saving is easy.

Nicitiana alata “Lime Green” is a coveted lime green version of Nicotiana alata. It is easy to grow and wonderful combined with many perennials or annuals, making it a winner in the flower garden. It goes beautifully with yellow, purple, orange or blue flowers.