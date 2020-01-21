Dear Abby: Boyfriend has no life goals

Dear Abby: I have been dating a great guy for a year and a half. He’s funny, smart, and when he comes to my house, he washes my dishes and plays with my son. He is attentive, and he cooks for me. He’s a super fun guy, and he often leaves sweet little notes around the house for me.

The downside is, he has zero ambition and no life goals. We are in our early 30s, and I’m a professional with my own home. He lives in a small room in a house with two housemates. His job pays very little, but although he has few responsibilities, he has been very slow to look for other jobs.

Abby, I have talked to him about our future. We both want to be together, but I told him I am not going to support him. We want to move in together, but he needs to be more financially stable.

When we spoke, he agreed with me and the fact that he can do better. He promised he would be looking, but I have been waiting months to see a change in him and — nothing. I want so much more, and I am not sure he can deliver. What should I do?

— Hopelessly Vexed

Dear Hopelessly: I understand your position. You seem to want the whole package, and from what you have written, this person is not it. You should not have to support him, and he shouldn’t expect it.

It appears he simply cannot summon up the motivation to make the effort to better himself financially. Could you accept this in the long run? Is the status quo what you want forever?