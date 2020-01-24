Bee-friendly gardens, pruning class among upcoming Sonoma County workshops

FULTON

Free trees for fire victims

Are you a homeowner who lost trees in one of the recent wildfires? If so, you’re eligible to receive a free tree through the Gifting a Tree Project.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26, fire victims are welcome to come by Harmony Ag Supply in Fulton to pick out a living Christmas tree, suitable for replanting, that was donated to the program.

Trees will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Anyone from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino or Lake counties is eligible. Recipients should bring some sort of proof of loss to receive a tree.

The program, started by Cobb resident Kathy Blair, works with area nurseries that sell living Christmas trees. Customers who buy a living tree may return them to the nursery after Christmas to be gifted to someone who lost landscape trees to wildfire. If there are any leftover trees at the end of the day Sunday, they will be distributed to fire victims in Lake County. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1175 River Road, Fulton. For information text or call Kathy at 707-972-2084.

WINDSOR

Be dazzled by bee information

Make your landscape a magnet for native bees using tips gleaned from a free workshop Feb. 1. Master Gardener Janet Calhoun will show the link between bees and a healthy garden and demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway No. 100, Windsor. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SEBASTOPOL

Area nurseries offer fruit tree trimming clinics

Harmony Farm Supply will welcome Fred Frey from Vintage Tree Care to lead a hands-on pruning class from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1. Frey has more than 25 years of experience in arboriculture, with specialized training in fruit tree care and structural pruning. Participants will learn basic tree anatomy and how it relates to proper tree structure, weight management and fruitwood distribution in a given species. He will also talk about handling pruning tools and ladders. 3244 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol. For information call 707-823-9125 or visit harmonyfarm.com

SANTA ROSA

A balanced approach to garden health

Add some rare fruit trees to your landscape by gathering cuttings from other growers during the annual Winter Scion Exchange Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

Come prepared to pick up cuttings of common favorites, heirlooms and rare and experimental varieties of fruit.

Each scion exchange draws more than 500 different varieties. People are encouraged to bring scions to share, but it is not mandatory to participate. The event, hosted by The Redwood Empire chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers, also includes grating and pruning demonstrations and rootstock for sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. For information email bestscions@gmail.com

HEALDSBURG

Fake news in the garden

How do you know if the gardening tips you hear are old wives tales or the real deal? Master Gardener Dave Gould will sort out fact from myth during a free workshop Feb. 1 at the Healdsburg Regional Library. Gould will cover everything from chewing gum as gopher repellent to using a 10% bleach solution to clean pruning clippers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu