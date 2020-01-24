Subscribe

Bee-friendly gardens, pruning class among upcoming Sonoma County workshops

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 1:37PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

FULTON

Free trees for fire victims

Are you a homeowner who lost trees in one of the recent wildfires? If so, you’re eligible to receive a free tree through the Gifting a Tree Project.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26, fire victims are welcome to come by Harmony Ag Supply in Fulton to pick out a living Christmas tree, suitable for replanting, that was donated to the program.

Trees will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Anyone from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino or Lake counties is eligible. Recipients should bring some sort of proof of loss to receive a tree.

The program, started by Cobb resident Kathy Blair, works with area nurseries that sell living Christmas trees. Customers who buy a living tree may return them to the nursery after Christmas to be gifted to someone who lost landscape trees to wildfire. If there are any leftover trees at the end of the day Sunday, they will be distributed to fire victims in Lake County. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1175 River Road, Fulton. For information text or call Kathy at 707-972-2084.

WINDSOR

Be dazzled by bee information

Make your landscape a magnet for native bees using tips gleaned from a free workshop Feb. 1. Master Gardener Janet Calhoun will show the link between bees and a healthy garden and demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway No. 100, Windsor. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SEBASTOPOL

Area nurseries offer fruit tree trimming clinics

Harmony Farm Supply will welcome Fred Frey from Vintage Tree Care to lead a hands-on pruning class from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1. Frey has more than 25 years of experience in arboriculture, with specialized training in fruit tree care and structural pruning. Participants will learn basic tree anatomy and how it relates to proper tree structure, weight management and fruitwood distribution in a given species. He will also talk about handling pruning tools and ladders. 3244 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol. For information call 707-823-9125 or visit harmonyfarm.com

SANTA ROSA

A balanced approach to garden health

Add some rare fruit trees to your landscape by gathering cuttings from other growers during the annual Winter Scion Exchange Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

Come prepared to pick up cuttings of common favorites, heirlooms and rare and experimental varieties of fruit.

Each scion exchange draws more than 500 different varieties. People are encouraged to bring scions to share, but it is not mandatory to participate. The event, hosted by The Redwood Empire chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers, also includes grating and pruning demonstrations and rootstock for sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. For information email bestscions@gmail.com

HEALDSBURG

Fake news in the garden

How do you know if the gardening tips you hear are old wives tales or the real deal? Master Gardener Dave Gould will sort out fact from myth during a free workshop Feb. 1 at the Healdsburg Regional Library. Gould will cover everything from chewing gum as gopher repellent to using a 10% bleach solution to clean pruning clippers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SONOMA

A balanced approach to garden health

Learn how to create a healthy balance in your garden without resorting to toxic chemicals during a free workshop Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library. A team of master gardeners with specialized training in integrated pest management will cover drip irrigation, less toxic pesticides, compost and beneficial insects. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 755 W. Napa Street, Sonoma. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

HEALDSBURG

Learn to propagate and prune shrubs, roses

Come by the Russian River Rose Co. Saturday, Jan. 25 for a day of hands-on instruction in pruning led by Jan “The Rose Lady” Tolmasoff. She will cover everything from sharpening your shears to various techniques for pruning on all types of roses, including climbers, bushes, shrubs and miniatures. There will be time for hands-on practice in the garden. After the class, participants can stay an extra hour from 3-4 p.m. to learn how to propagate. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $35 for both pruning and propagation sessions; $10 for propagation only. Participants should dress warmly and bring work gloves, pruning shears and a clipboard. 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg. To register, visit russian-river-rose.com or call 707-433-7455.

SANTA ROSA

Create a garden that captures rain

There are features you can incorporate into your landscape to help keep rainwater on your property, replenish your groundwater and water your plants. Learn how to turn your own yard into a “rain garden” during a free workshop Saturday, Jan. 25. Master gardener Linda King will discuss how berms and swales and putting the right plants in the right place can save water without sacrificing beauty. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 6959 Montecito Blvd. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

Send home and garden news at least three weeks in advance to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine