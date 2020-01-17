Subscribe

Island off the coast of Ireland offering free housing to work at its coffee shop

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 17, 2020

Does the ex-pat lifestyle intrigue you?

The Great Blasket Island off the coast of Ireland is looking for two people to man their coffee shop and rental cottages in exchange for free housing and meals, according to a job listing posted on Twitter.

The island posted the job opening on Jan. 9, and since then it's been retweeted 1,800 times.

Responsibilities of the job, which runs from April to October 2020, include managing the coffee shop, assisting guests, cleaning the chicken coop and other similar tasks, CBS reported.

Alice and Billy are the island's year-round employees, and they're looking for candidates who are "fit, hardworking and enthusiastic," they told CBS in an email.

The employees would live above the coffee shop without hot showers or electricity. Donkeys and sheep would be employees' primary neighbors.

The Grand Blasket Island is nearly 4 miles long and prides itself on its hiking trails, birds and marine life.

