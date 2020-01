Tell us: What are your secrets to a long-lasting relationship?

Have you been happily in a relationship for a long time?

We want to know what Sonoma County couples' secrets are to a long-lasting relationship.

Also:

How long have you been together/married?

What's the silliest fight you've ever had?

What advice do you have for young couples?

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your names, your city of residence and answers to the above questions in no more than six sentences.