Seasonal Pantry: How to use yogurt in Persian cuisine

We’re lucky to live in an area with some of the finest milk in the country. Cows in Marin and Sonoma counties have a relatively stress-free environment, with gently rolling hills for grazing and fresh grasses for much of the year.

This makes shopping for dairy products easier, with so many high-quality locally-sourced choices. And when it comes to yogurt, we have excellent options and can ignore those brands that travel a distance. It is a good idea to check the ingredients if you are unfamiliar with a particular brand. Plain whole milk yogurt, the best all-purpose yogurt, should contain nothing more than milk and live yogurt cultures. Cream is okay, too, but if gum or other stabilizers are added, I’d pass, especially if you are using it in a recipe.

Yogurt is the most common dairy product in many of the world’s cuisine’s, especially those of India and the Middle East. Because yogurt is so readily available, it is an easy place to start exploring the cuisine of Persia, which makes abundant use of it in soups stews and desserts. Today’s recipes can all be made with what we typically have at hand or can snag easily with a quick trip to the market.

If you want to like beets more than you do, I suggest making this dish with golden, white or Chioggia beets, all of them milder than red beets. If you already love red beets, you’ll be dazzled by the beauty of this dish.

Borani-ye Laboo Yogurt with Beets & Mint

Makes 3 to 4 servings

2-3 medium beets (about ½ pound), cooked and peeled (see note)

3 cups local whole milk plain yogurt

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

8-10 spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

2 ounce feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup walnut pieces, lightly toasted

Cut the beets into 3/8-inch pieces and set aside.

Put the yogurt into a medium mixing bowl, add the garlic, season with salt and pepper and whisk well. Add the beets and spearmint and use a rubber spatula to fold them into the yogurt. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes or in the refrigerator, covered, for up to several hours.

To serve, stir well and transfer to a serving bowl, scatter the cheese and walnuts on top and enjoy right away.

Note: Beets are best when cooked in a hot (375 degrees) oven until tender; steaming dilutes their flavors. To bake them, rub them with just enough olive oil to coat the outsides, set on a baking sheet or even directly on an oven rack and cook until tender, from about 35 to 60 minutes, depending on their size. Use a bamboo skewer to test for doneness.

Serving suggestions: Enjoy as an appetizer with flatbread or crackers and as a condiment with stews, braises, kababs and rice dishes.

-----

Borani -ye Esfinaj Yogurt with Spinach & Garlic

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1 pound young spinach leaves, rinsed but not dried

4 cups local whole milk plain yogurt

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill