How to help clean three Sonoma County parks in early February

Sonoma County: Help LandPaths with gardening, grassland restoration or infrastructure maintenance at the Ocean Song Preserve on Coleman Valley Road west of Occidental, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring lunch, snacks, water, gloves, hat and sunscreen. Register at LandPaths.org. 707-544-7284 for information.

Kenwood: Help the Sonoma County Trail Council with maintenance tasks 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Bring gloves, a hat, sunscreen and water you can carry hands-free. No experience necessary. Parking passes, tools, snacks and beverages provided. Reply to trailscouncil@sonic.net if you plan to attend. 707-833-5712 for information.

Sonoma: Ranger Dave leads a slow-paced, 1-mile hike along the lower Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot, 363 3rd St. West. Free for all ages. 707-938-9547

Santa Rosa: Help with post-fire restoration at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 9 a.m.- noon. Bring a water bottle and hat. Lunch, tools and work gloves provided. RSVP and sign-up at pepperwoodpreserve.org

James Lanaras