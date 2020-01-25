Subscribe

How to help clean three Sonoma County parks in early February

JAMES LARANAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 4:07PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PRESERVE MAINTENANCE, JAN. 31

Sonoma County: Help LandPaths with gardening, grassland restoration or infrastructure maintenance at the Ocean Song Preserve on Coleman Valley Road west of Occidental, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring lunch, snacks, water, gloves, hat and sunscreen. Register at LandPaths.org. 707-544-7284 for information.

WORK DAY, FEB. 1

Kenwood: Help the Sonoma County Trail Council with maintenance tasks 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Bring gloves, a hat, sunscreen and water you can carry hands-free. No experience necessary. Parking passes, tools, snacks and beverages provided. Reply to trailscouncil@sonic.net if you plan to attend. 707-833-5712 for information.

NATURE HIKE, FEB. 1

Sonoma: Ranger Dave leads a slow-paced, 1-mile hike along the lower Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Meet at the Vallejo Home parking lot, 363 3rd St. West. Free for all ages. 707-938-9547

WORK DAY, FEB. 1

Santa Rosa: Help with post-fire restoration at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 9 a.m.- noon. Bring a water bottle and hat. Lunch, tools and work gloves provided. RSVP and sign-up at pepperwoodpreserve.org

James Lanaras

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine