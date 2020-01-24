Petaluma family discovers love of cycling, trades car trips for bike rides

When Cherie Barnett applied for a job with the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition two years ago, she was bluntly honest about her lack of cycling experience.

“I let it be known that other than in my early 20s, the most I had ridden my bike roundtrip was five miles,” she said, “and it was for tacos.”

Barnett never considered herself athletic. If you had told her at the time she was hired that in less than a year she would be completing metric century rides (62 miles) and training for a full century (100 miles), she wouldn’t have believed it.

But Barnett, 45, discovered a passion for distance riding, starting out with short trips like cycling to work and shopping and building up her endurance. Her life has completely transformed to a two-wheeled mindset, she said, so much so that she and husband Joshua plan to swap one of their cars for an e-bike.

Her efforts proved infectious. Joshua also now rides to work. Their 12-year-old daughter Seraphina (Barnett’s stepdaughter), who splits her time between living with her mom in Petaluma and her dad in Santa Rosa, routinely hops on buses and the SMART train between cities with her bike, getting to the station on two wheels. Once she arrives in Santa Rosa, she cycles over to nearby CHOPS teen center. Joshua and Cherie will ride there to meet her.

They also regularly take family rides, rewarding themselves with a treat at the end.

Changing habits

On a recent day, the threesome stopped at the Criminal Baking Company near Railroad Square to refuel after riding out along the Prince Greenway. The cafe is a favorite among cyclists, with more bikes than cars parked in front. Over bacon-cheddar and cranberry scones, the Barnetts related their transformation to a cycling lifestyle.

Cherie said things really shifted during the Bay Area Bike Challenge. She and her husband joins teams, racking up miles throughout a month by biking to work, choosing the bike over the car for running errands and taking easy leisure rides around town.

By the end of the month, Cherie said, their habits were changing. They automatically began going to their bikes, not their cars.

They are proof you don’t need to invest in expensive bikes to become regular cyclists. When they started, Joshua, 51, had a 1965 Sears Roebuck. Cherie had rescued a 3-speed 1978 Univega from a scrap-metal pile. With new tires, tubes, chain and $40 in parts, she was on the road.

That’s what she rode to her interview for a job as events and outreach coordinator for the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, whose mission is to “make Sonoma County the best place to ride bicycles.”

After Cherie had been on the job a few months, Joshua got her a 1983 Univega 21-speed.

“I got seriously into riding on a $100 bicycle and that’s the absolute truth,” she said.

“You don’t have to start on some $2,000 advanced systems road bike. You can go down to Community Bikes, garages sales or Craigslist. There are plenty of affordable options out there.”

After participating in the Bay Area Bike Challenge, Cherie felt emboldened to train for her first metric century. That involved getting out on weekends and building up her distance until she could do it with ease.