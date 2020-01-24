Subscribe

Petaluma family discovers love of cycling, trades car trips for bike rides

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2020, 3:57PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When Cherie Barnett applied for a job with the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition two years ago, she was bluntly honest about her lack of cycling experience.

“I let it be known that other than in my early 20s, the most I had ridden my bike roundtrip was five miles,” she said, “and it was for tacos.”

Barnett never considered herself athletic. If you had told her at the time she was hired that in less than a year she would be completing metric century rides (62 miles) and training for a full century (100 miles), she wouldn’t have believed it.

But Barnett, 45, discovered a passion for distance riding, starting out with short trips like cycling to work and shopping and building up her endurance. Her life has completely transformed to a two-wheeled mindset, she said, so much so that she and husband Joshua plan to swap one of their cars for an e-bike.

Her efforts proved infectious. Joshua also now rides to work. Their 12-year-old daughter Seraphina (Barnett’s stepdaughter), who splits her time between living with her mom in Petaluma and her dad in Santa Rosa, routinely hops on buses and the SMART train between cities with her bike, getting to the station on two wheels. Once she arrives in Santa Rosa, she cycles over to nearby CHOPS teen center. Joshua and Cherie will ride there to meet her.

They also regularly take family rides, rewarding themselves with a treat at the end.

Changing habits

On a recent day, the threesome stopped at the Criminal Baking Company near Railroad Square to refuel after riding out along the Prince Greenway. The cafe is a favorite among cyclists, with more bikes than cars parked in front. Over bacon-cheddar and cranberry scones, the Barnetts related their transformation to a cycling lifestyle.

Cherie said things really shifted during the Bay Area Bike Challenge. She and her husband joins teams, racking up miles throughout a month by biking to work, choosing the bike over the car for running errands and taking easy leisure rides around town.

By the end of the month, Cherie said, their habits were changing. They automatically began going to their bikes, not their cars.

They are proof you don’t need to invest in expensive bikes to become regular cyclists. When they started, Joshua, 51, had a 1965 Sears Roebuck. Cherie had rescued a 3-speed 1978 Univega from a scrap-metal pile. With new tires, tubes, chain and $40 in parts, she was on the road.

That’s what she rode to her interview for a job as events and outreach coordinator for the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, whose mission is to “make Sonoma County the best place to ride bicycles.”

After Cherie had been on the job a few months, Joshua got her a 1983 Univega 21-speed.

“I got seriously into riding on a $100 bicycle and that’s the absolute truth,” she said.

“You don’t have to start on some $2,000 advanced systems road bike. You can go down to Community Bikes, garages sales or Craigslist. There are plenty of affordable options out there.”

After participating in the Bay Area Bike Challenge, Cherie felt emboldened to train for her first metric century. That involved getting out on weekends and building up her distance until she could do it with ease.

She spent last summer training with a couple of friends from the Santa Rosa Cycling Club for the 65-mile Green Fondo, which involved lots of tears and hollering as she slowly spun her wheels uphill.

“Ultimately, the lesson in doing this is, you can always walk,” Cherie said.

Over time, you learn to climb. And after months of “bike hiking,” you can eventually pedal to the top of the hills.

“It was hard and it was worth it,” she said.

Facing fears

There are fears to overcome when you get into cycling — safety being a big one. Seraphina joined the couple for Smart Cycling classes to learn proper signaling, taking a lane and getting out of the “door zone” — how to avoid ramming into an open car door.

“A lot of parents are afraid to take their kids on family bike rides,” Cherie said. “They’re afraid of streets. They’re afraid of cars. They’re legitimate concerns. I tell people there are a lot of bike paths near to neighborhoods.”

The Bicycle Coalition is teaming with the Sonoma County Regional Parks to put on family bike rides and safe riding clinics at Spring Lake Park, where there are easy trails and no fear of cars. Workshops are slated for Feb. 29 and March 14 for families with kids ages 7 and up.

Santa Rosa has a series of creek trails throughout the city, with the most notable being the Prince Memorial Greenway that starts in downtown and heads west. Cherie said wary parents or new riders can rack their bikes and ride out to a neighborhood trail entrance.

“You can be in a car-free environment for miles,” she said.

Ditching the car

Cherie said she knew the shift to two wheels from four was nearly complete when she went out to her car and noticed that there were cobwebs underneath. Their plan now is to sell it and invest in an electric bike instead.

They have invested in a $2,000 cargo bike capable of hauling up to 350 pounds, which they use for shopping, including heavy-duty Costco runs.

Cherie said she’s not sure if she’s lost much weight with cycling. But she’s gained a lot of muscle. The reward is better health, plus the memories she and her family are making together.

“My weekend adventures with my friends and family have been some of the greatest memories in my life,” she wrote in a recent letter to the Bicycle Coalition.

“I’ve watched the sunrise and tasted the wind on fast descent under a canopy of redwoods. I’ve seen places in Sonoma County that I never knew existed until I discovered them on my bike.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine