Dear Abby: Reader irked by sister-in-law’s copycat style

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
January 28, 2020, 6:33AM
Dear Abby: I love my brother, but my sister-in-law, “Daisy,” drives me crazy.

I want to see my brother, but getting together always involves his wife. When they travel to see us, they stay for about a week. All Daisy wants to do when they are here is shop.

My problem is, whatever I buy, she buys the same thing. Or, if she sees me wear something she likes, she looks for the same thing to buy. She thinks it’s OK because they live in a different state. We’re both fed up. What should we do?

— Copied in Florida

Dear Copied: It is said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Daisy may be insecure about her own fashion choices, which is why she copies yours. Because this bothers you to the degree that it does, the direct way to deal with it would be to tell Daisy it makes you feel encroached upon. Either that or, when you take her shopping, tell her you are going along only to keep her company while SHE shops, and keep your wallet in your purse.

