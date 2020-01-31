Subscribe

Dear Abby: Restricted diet makes dinner parties awkward

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
January 31, 2020, 6:23AM

Dear Abby: I have multiple chronic health conditions. Because my symptoms are worsened by a lot of foods, I’m on a highly restricted diet. If I stay on it, I feel as well as possible.

When I go to friends’ homes for dinner or parties, would it be rude for me to bring along something for myself that I can eat that won’t make me sick? I can have no grains, no dairy, no eggs, no sugar, the list goes on and on.

I have been eating before I go and then claiming not to be hungry, but I feel it would be rude to do this at dinner parties. What do you suggest I do? I prefer that my health not be a topic of conversation.

— Can’t Eat Jack

Dear Can’t: Your health won’t be a topic of conversation at these gatherings if you discuss this with your host(s) at the time you are invited to the party. Explain that you are on a severely restricted diet, picking at their food might be interpreted as rude and you don’t wish to come across that way. Ask if you can bring your own food with you.

I’m sure your hosts will understand.

Dear Abby: My biological mother gave me up at birth. Her reason for doing it changes every time I ask. I joined the Navy right out of high school and left the service at 25. Less than a month later, she contacted me. It turns out that I have three half-siblings, but I have no desire to connect with them.

She waited 25 years to contact me. Does it make me a bad person that I have no emotional connection to my biological family?

— No Feelings in the East

Dear No Feelings: No. Whatever her reason for surrendering you, you have built a good life. Please stop feeling guilty for moving forward and living it. Doing so does not make you a bad person, only a healthy one.

