'The Island of Sea Women' author Lisa See coming to Sonoma Valley library

What: Author Lisa See will discuss her latest book, “The Island of Sea Women,” as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

Writer Lisa See was born to two young, starving students and spent her first six weeks sleeping in a dresser drawer in a cramped Parisian apartment.

“It sounds romantic, but the reality was probably horrible,” See said. “They had three other roommates ... and no money.”

As an adult, See has planted herself firmly on the other side of the Atlantic, in the City of Angels. A proud fifth generation Angeleno, the 64-year-old author inherited the storytelling gene from both sides of her family. Her late mother, university professor Carolyn See, wrote 10 books, including a couple of popular novels with her daughter in the early ’80s.

“I was looking through my mom’s papers at UCLA, and I found a letter from her father written to my mom when she was 20,” she said. “He said, ‘If you really want to be a writer, you have to write 1,000 words a day.’”

Now the author of 10 novels herself plus a 1995 family history, “On Gold Mountain,” See has stuck to the 1,000 words a day rule, a discipline that catapulted her from book critic to a National Book Award-winning author of women’s fiction, including “Snowflower and the Secret Fan” (2005) set in 19th-century China and her latest, “The Island of Sea Women” (2019) set on the Korean island of Jeju in the 20th century.

As part of the Sonoma County Library’s Distinguished Speaker Series, See will discuss “The Island of Sea Women” and her cultural roots at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library.

See’s curiosity about Asian culture and history was whetted by her paternal side, especially her larger-than-life Chinese-American great-grandfather — a godfather of sorts for Los Angeles’s Chinatown.

“He died when I was 2, so I didn’t know him,” See said. “But I spent a lot of time with my grandparents, going to work with them in Los Angeles. At the end of the day, they would gather in the antiques store and have a drink and chat and tell stories, and they loved to out-story the next person.”

“The Island of Sea Women” starts in the 1930s and hinges on the friendship between two women from different backgrounds. Mi-ja and Young-sook work in their village’s all-female diving collective (the Haenyeo, or “sea women,” who freedive for shellfish) and come of age in a community where women are the primary breadwinners, doing dangerous work in frigid seawater.

Over the course of several decades, the two friends experience horrors and losses beyond their control, from the Japanese occupation of Korea and World War II to the Jeju Uprising, a civil war that led to the massacre of innocents at Bukchon in 1949. As these forces unfurl, the women’s friendship frays to a breaking point. Ultimately, they find forgiveness.

“When I learned about the massacre and also that the island (of Jeju) is known internationally as the Island of Peace ... really at the heart of the book is forgiveness,” See said.

Here is an edited version of our interview with See, who spoke from her home in Los Angeles.

Q This is the first time you’ve set a novel in South Korea. What drew you to this country?

A It was really about these divers, a matrifocal culture focused on women, that they did this extraordinary thing, diving down 60 feet on a single breath for 2 or 3 minutes, and that they were older and the idea that they were the breadwinners, and the men were the ones who stayed home and did the cooking. I was interested in how they navigated all that.