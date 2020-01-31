New Quarryhill director brings experience from Brooklyn Botanic Garden

GLEN ELLEN

New Quarryhill Garden director arrives

Scot Medbury, the outgoing director of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, assumes the reigns of Quarryhill Botanical Garden on Monday.

Medbury succeeds William McNamara, who has overseen Quarryhill for 32 years, designing and personally collecting many of its rare and unusual plants from seed he gathered in the wilds of Asia.

It’s a return to the San Francisco Bay Area for Medbury, a leader in the field of botanical garden management. He was director of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers before taking the top position at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in 2005.

He brings development and fundraising experience to the job. In San Francisco, he oversaw a $25 million restoration of the historic Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park. McNamara contributed to the founding vision of Quarryhill, a 25-acre wild woodland garden that the late philanthropist Jane Davenport Jansen created on the remains of an old quarry in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains.

A landscaper when Jansen first enlisted him to help her develop a garden, McNamara went on to develop a world-class collection of plants he described as “a Noah’s ark of rare and endangered species.”

By the time he retired in October, he had received some of the highest awards in horticulture internationally.

GUERNEVILLE

Keep your soil alive

Food gardening specialists with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will show how you can help your winter garden thrive with healthy soil that will be ready for spring planting during a free workshop Feb. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

WINDSOR

Be dazzled by bee information

Make your landscape a magnet for native bees using tips gleaned from a free workshop Saturday. Master Gardener Janet Calhoun will show the link between bees and a healthy garden and demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway No. 100, Windsor. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SEBASTOPOL

Fruit tree trimming clinic

Harmony Farm Supply will welcome Fred Frey from Vintage Tree Care to lead a hands-on pruning class from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Frey has more than 25 years of experience in arboriculture, with specialized training in fruit tree care and structural pruning. Participants will learn basic tree anatomy and how it relates to proper tree structure, weight management and fruitwood distribution in a given species. He will also talk about handling pruning tools and ladders. 3244 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol. For information call 707-823-9125 or visit harmonyfarm.com

SONOMA

Garden club hosts talk on vineyard management

David Cook, a fourth generation farmer who founded a vineyard management company 17 years ago, is the guest speaker for the Thursday meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

Cook, who grew up on a ranch outside Willows where his family grew rice, alfalfa, safflower and more than 30 seed crops, came to Sonoma in 1995 to pursue sustainable growing practices. His Cook Vineyard Management founded in 2003 manages about 475 acres of vineyards and olive orchards in Sonoma County.

He also owns Cook’s Mercantile. The Sonoma shop offers supplies for making wine, beer, cheese and cider. It also hosts specialty classes in viticulture, winemaking, cheesemaking and gardening. The meeting is free to members, $5 for nonmembers. 7 p.m. at Burlingame Hall, First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. A plant raffle and refreshments follow the talk.

HEALDSBURG

Fake news in the garden

How do you know if the gardening tips you hear are old wives tales or the real deal? Master Gardener Dave Gould will sort out fact from myth during a free workshop Saturday at the Healdsburg Regional Library. Gould will cover everything from chewing gum as gopher repellent to using a 10% bleach solution to clean pruning clippers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SEBASTOPOL

Pruning and caring for fruit trees

Master Gardner Steve Ehrmann will lead a free workshop Feb. 8 on caring for fruit trees, covering everything from the hows, whys and whens of pruning to the value of mulch and drip irrigation. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Sonomaucanr.edu

