Garden Docs: Secrets for selecting strawberries and growing rhubarb

WILL FROM SANTA ROSA ASKS: I would like to grow strawberries this year. I’ve heard there are a few different types to choose from. Can you explain to me what they are before I head out to my favorite nursery to buy them bareroot?

Most cultivars/varieties bear their strawberries in June, and so they’re called “June bearing.” The newest everbearing cultivars/varieties that are more popular are called “day neutral” because the plants bloom and fruit regardless of the length of the day or amount of daylight.

Many of the day neutral varieties have two or three fruiting cycles per season and produce fruit all season long. They fruit earlier in the season as well, compared to the June bearers.

With a little frost protection they can produce fruit into October or November. If it’s too hot during the summer, they’ll stop fruiting until the weather cools a bit. The fruit of these day neutral varieties are a little smaller than those of the June bearers.

So if you want strawberries over a long season, look for day neutral varieties. For bigger berries and a short harvest time, pick June bearers.

DEBRA OF SANTA ROSA ASKS: I love rhubarb and thought I’d give it a go this year. Is it easy to grow, and what growing conditions does it require to be productive?

Rhubarb is a perennial, so the same plant will grow up to 15 years. And yes, rhubarb is relatively easy to grow. It’s quite hardy, is able to withstand lack of water and will survive and produce good yields with little tending aside from the occasional application of compost.

Prepare the soil before planting. The rhubarb will be relying on the soil not just for one year, but many years to come.

Dig down to the depth of your shovel and incorporate a good amount of organic matter, which will provide soil nutrients and improve the soil structure.

Rhubarb does not like to have its roots disturbed once it’s established, so avoid heavy weeding around the base of the plant. Remove any emerging weeds while they’re young.

Rhubarb is best grown from rhubarb crowns rather than from seed. A good time to plant rhubarb is now, during the dormant season. It requires low temperatures (around 40 degrees) for it to break its winter dormancy and to begin growing in early spring.

Plant the rhubarb crowns deep, being careful to keep any young shoots above ground.

Spacing of the crowns will depend on variety, but planting the crowns 3 feet apart is good. If planting in containers, plant one crown per container.

Rhubarb will grow well and do better with a little late afternoon shade or in an area with dappled sun but more sun than shade. Rhubarb does not grow well in full sun, especially when the temperature soars.

Rhubarb can be grown in acidic soils down to about pH 5.0, but it grows best in slightly acidic soil of about pH 6.0-6.8.

Rhubarb likes a well-drained, fertile soil enriched with organic matter such as well-rotted manure or compost. Every winter spread a few inches on top of the ground. But be careful not to cover the base of the plant, as this is where all the new growth comes from and it needs to be open to air and light.

Rhubarb will need dividing every three to four years. Dig up the entire plant during winter or very early spring, and with a sharp knife or shovel, cut the crown in half.

Replant the same way you did when you first planted the crown.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.