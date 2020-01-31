Subscribe

Let the kids fish, take a hatchery tour at Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020
STEELHEAD FESTIVAL, FEB. 8

Geyserville: The free 12th annual Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival will take place rain or shine at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road. Includes live music, food trucks, beer and wine, a bubble show, kids’ fishing activity, wild birds of prey, stream and hatchery tours and a silent auction. lakesonoma.org for information. 707-431-4533

BASKET MAKING, FEB. 8

Sonoma: Make a basket like the California Indians did during Sonoma State Historic Park’s Hands on History program, at Sonoma State Historic Park’s Sonoma Mission, 114 East Spain St. Drop in between 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed for 4th-grade students interested in California History. 707-938-9560

SCENIC HIKE, FEB. 8

Santa Rosa: Bring a picnic lunch and explore a coastal marsh and learn about local birds during this accessible hike for all abilities on a level trail, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 5585 Newanga Ave. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-7888

