Tips for staying safe from sneaker waves along the Sonoma Coast

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020, 4:03PM
Ocean safety tips from the Coast Guard

Never turn your back on the ocean. You can respond more quickly if you see what’s coming, said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Shane Abold.

Know the weather forecast. “Just be aware of the hazards,” Abold said. “If there is a beach hazard statement, have a higher level of alertness.”

Don’t get complacent. Complacency happens too often. People think they’re in a safe spot when they aren’t. A period of calm seas is often followed by large swells.

Watch your children. “The day when you’re seeing that bigger swell isn’t the day to have your kids playing in the cold Pacific Ocean waters,” Abold said. Hypothermia can set in after just a few minutes in the frigid ocean, especially for kids. Putting lifejackets on children can save their lives.

Have an escape. “Watch out for areas where you don’t have an escape route,” Abold said, such as beaches surrounded by a horseshoe of cliffs.

Don’t climb out on rocks or cliffs that are slippery or have water hitting them. Those are hazardous areas and rescues are difficult. “Boatwise, it’s hard for us to get our assets in there, and it’s a lot more dangerous for the rescuer as well,” Abold said.

Dry rocks may not be safe. Even if an outcropping appears dry, a larger swell could come in and sweep a person off a rock. “Watch any video of people being swept off,” Abold said, “and you can almost see it coming.”

It can happen so fast. One moment you’re watching the waves, having lunch on a beach — the next you’re in the water, getting pummeled by the sea.

Shortly after noon on Dec. 30, my wife and I were having lunch on rocks well above Hanakapi’ai Beach on Kauai’s north shore. We’d just hiked two miles on the Kalalau Trail along the roadless Napali coast and were fueling up for a hike to a waterfall.

That’s when I saw the wave. It wasn’t just big; it looked muscular and powerful. I put down our bag of blue chips and picked up my daypack, thinking the wave might get our feet wet.

But the wave kept coming. As it approached, it roared, a sound that haunts me. I shouted to my wife, “Get ready to run.”

A split second later, the wave hit us like a Mike Tyson uppercut. In an instant we were knocked over, then entirely underwater, rocketing over sharp volcanic rocks which sliced up our legs.

It felt like getting shot out of a cannon. We landed 20 to 30 feet from our lunch spot, and for a terrifying moment I couldn’t find my wife.

Overall, however, we were lucky. We were battered and bloody, our knees and feet swelling from the impacts. But we weren’t pulled out to sea, where 10- to 15-foot waves were crashing into the Napali bluffs.

More than 30 of us, tourists and locals, got hammered by that wave. One young woman broke her ankle and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

Here’s the thing: We thought we were being careful. We hadn’t moved past any signs that told us to stay back. And we never turned our backs to the ocean. We’d heard a 27-year-old man had drowned in the waters off Hanakapi’ai just a week earlier, so we were especially cautious, or so we thought.

Recent videos attest to the power of the tempestuous ocean. In late December near Santa Cruz, a man was swept off a rocky outcropping by a mammoth wave and knocked into the sea. He somehow swam to safety.

Another recent video shows a sneaker wave that roared over the coastline near Eureka and into a parking lot, toppling three people. They appeared to recover.

Tragically in northern Oregon, while hiking along the Pacific coast on Jan. 12, a Portland father and his two children were carried into the ocean when a gargantuan wave overcame them. The father survived, but his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son died.

I’ve read many accounts such as these over the years and felt that, unless a tsunami hit, it couldn’t happen to me. I was wrong.

As a whitewater rafting guide, I have tremendous respect for the power of moving water. But I’d never felt anything like the unbounded force of the ocean on this day in Kauai. It was sobering.

In her 2010 book “The Wave,” Susan Casey cited research stating that “wave heights rose by more than 25 percent between the 1960s and 1990s,” due to climate change, which has accelerated in the 21st century.

So sneaker waves, defined by the National Weather Service as “larger-than-average swells that can suddenly and without warning surge dozens of feet higher up the beach than expected,” are likely becoming more forceful. And more frequent.

“The risks are changing,” said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Shane Abold. Beachgoers can be caught off guard when calm seas give way to larger swells.

“It really doesn’t matter if it’s storming or not,” he said. “It can be a clear day. It will be flat for a long time. Then those sets are going to push higher up onto the beach.”

Abold, based at the Coast Guard’s Bodega Bay station, said that especially during winter, when seas are unpredictable and currents can be more powerful, it’s important to be informed and cautious.

He advises checking forecasts and notes that most weather sites post beach hazard statements. (For more advice, see sidebar on safety.)

Avoid complacency, he advised, and don’t climb out on rocks or cliffs, even if you think a photo will be popular on Instagram.

“Every time there’s a big swell, people come down to see it because it’s impressive,” Abold said.

“But if there are rocks or cliffs being hit by water, you’re risking your life by getting out on those. I don’t know if you’re doing it for fun or for likes, but you’re putting yourself in a hazardous situation.”

Brit Horn, a retired lifeguard peace officer for California State Parks who has rescued many people along the Sonoma coast, said it’s best to avoid steep beaches where waves pound the shoreline.

“This creates a strong backwash, and that’s what drags people in,” Horn said, at beaches such as Jenner’s Goat Rock, the scene of numerous fatalities in recent years.

Don’t let your children play wave tag, he advised, because rip currents can pull in kids more easily than adults, even on days that don’t look menacing.

That led to Horn’s next warning: Conditions can quickly change, and drastically. “The ocean can look calm and placid, like glass, and then a big bomber set of waves can come rolling through.”

Horn recalled a 2011 tragedy when a woman rushed into the ocean at Portuguese Beach in Bodega Bay, trying to save her dog. Both the dog and woman died.

Though instinct compels us to try to help, “don’t compound the problem” by going into the water, Horn advised. “It’s better to try to get trained officials or surfers to help (if any are nearby). Surfers have made many rescues.”

Ultimately, there are no easy answers for beach enthusiasts. But especially during the cold and rough winter months, you can never be too cautious.

“If there is a bigger swell, have your kids wear lifejackets” at the beach, the Coast Guard’s Abold said.

“It’s hard to find someone if they don’t have a lifejacket on. It’s a lot easier for us to find someone floating than someone who’s underwater. That’s the bottom line.”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark,” a collection of interviews with musicians, writers and other artists. He covers travel, entertainment and the outdoors for national magazines and The Press Democrat.

