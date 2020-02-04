Subscribe

A la carte: Hard-to-fine wines, romance on the menu at these events

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2020, 10:43AM
SONOMA

Garagiste Festival returns for the third year

Get access to the North Coast’s small, hard-to-find winemakers at the third annual Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure on Feb. 15 at the Sonoma Veterans’ Memorial Hall.

The Grand Tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. includes wines from more than 40 micro-producers from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, plus cheese, bread and charcuterie.

Rare and Reserve early access provides entry at 1 p.m. and access to rare and reserve wines only. The VIP all-access experience from noon to 5 p.m. includes a box lunch, a glass of sparkling rosé and a chocolate treat.

Tickets are $65 general, $10 for designated driver; $90 for rare & reserve; $130 for VIP. To reserve: garagistefestival.com. 126 First Street West.

CLOVERDALE

Enjoy a romantic menu with wine at Kelly & Young inn

Kelley & Young Wine Garden Inn will offer a special, four-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 and 15 in honor of Valentine’s Day weekend.

The courses include Phyllo-Wrapped Baked Brie; Beet Carpaccio with Winter Greens, Seared Scallops, Chorizo and Salt-Roasted Fingerlings; and S’mores Baked Alaska.

There are seatings available form 5:30 to 8 p.m. both evenings. Cost is $85 per person. Guests are welcome to purchase Kelly & Young wines by the glass or bottle or bring their own wine with no added corkage.

To reserve: 707-894-4535. 302 N. Main St,.

HEALDSBURG

Family Wineries celebrates Valentine’s weekend

Family Wineries Dry Creek Cooperative Tasting Room will celebrate Valentine’s weekend from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 with free wine tastings paired with savory bites and sweet treats.

The wineries include Lago di Merlo Vineyards & Winery and Optima Winery. The tasting room is located at 4791 Dry Creek Road, Building 11. familywineriesdrycreek.com

WINDSOR

Notre Vue Estate hosts sushi-making class

Give Valentine’s Day a spicy twist with a sushi-making class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Notre Vue Estate Winery.

Chef Ed Metcalfe will teach everything you need to know, from preparing the sushi rice to making homemade dashi and selecting fish

At the end of the class, enjoy a delicious sushi dinner with the Notre Vue Brut Sparkling wine.

Tickets are $120, including recipe cards. To reserve, call Jennifer Hanshew at 707-433-4050 or email jennifer@notrevueestate.com. 11010 Estate Lane.

GLEN ELLEN

Cozy up with a farm-to-table dinner at B.R. Cohn

Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner paired with wine from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb.14 at B. R. Cohn Winery and Olive Oil Co.

A La Heart Catering will serve a three-course, farm-to-table dinner of mixed greens with sliced pear, gorgonzola and candied pecans; slow-braised short rib ragout served over mushroom polenta; and a bittersweet chocolate marquise with cherry sauce.

The dinner costs $120. To reserve: brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

SONOMA COUNTY

Restaurants offering special Valentine’s menus

Restaurants around Wine Country are creating all kinds of special menus for Valentine’s Day. Here are a few to consider:

Jackson’s Bar & Oven in Santa Rosa will be serving up a choice of three cocktails, a classic chilled shrimp cocktail to share and choice of a prime rib au jus with creamed spinach or pan-seared halibut with lobster beurre blanc. And for dessert, a volo mocha chocolate pie with cookie crust. Reservations: 707-545-6900. 135 Fourth St. in Railroad Square.

Layla at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma will be serving special, a la carte fare on Valentine’s Day, including Oysters with Champagne Coulis and Caviar, pork belly with sunchoke soubise and smoked onion, 72-hour American Wagyu Short Rib with aerated potatoes and chocolate cake with strawberries, milk chocolate cremeux and mascarpone ice cream. To reserve: 707-938-2929 or macarthurplace.com. 29 E. MacArthur St.

Spoonbar at the h2hotel in Healdsburg will keep things sweet and savory with a four-course tasting menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The menu includes an heirloom beet salad, scallops with caviar, choice of herb-roasted halibut or Niman Ranch filet mignon and a fromage blanc cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $72, with an optional wine pairing for $45. Spoonbar has also created a couple of special cocktails for the occasion. To reserve: 707-433-7222. 219 Healdsburg Ave.

FORESTVILLE

Learn how to taste olive oil with experts

Instructors Richard Gawel and Paul Vossen will lead an olive oil-tasting course from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Santa Rosa Junior College Shone Farm.

The course will cover how to distinguish quality levels, appreciate delicate olive oil and how to understand the complexities of robust oils.

Tickets are $100. To reserve: eventbrite.com. 7450 Steve Olson Lane.

SONOMA

Donabe decorating and cooking workshop

Michiho Fukumori, an eighth-generation clay potter and chef from Iga, Japan, will give a workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Sonoma Community Center. Students will learn how to throw, decorate and glaze a donabe pot.

The workshop continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 with a donabe cooking class at Shige Sushi in the Maxwell Shopping Center, which will cover seasoning, care and cooking with the donabe pot and the sit-down lunch. The workshop concludes at the Sonoma Community Center, where students will learn how to trim and finish their donabe.

Cost is $250, plus a $75 materials fee that includes an 8-inch donabe with lid, glaze, firing, cooking ingredients and lunch on Sunday.

To reserve: sonomacommunitycenter.org. 276 East Napa St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

