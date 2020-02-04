A la carte: Hard-to-fine wines, romance on the menu at these events

SONOMA

Garagiste Festival returns for the third year

Get access to the North Coast’s small, hard-to-find winemakers at the third annual Garagiste Festival: Northern Exposure on Feb. 15 at the Sonoma Veterans’ Memorial Hall.

The Grand Tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. includes wines from more than 40 micro-producers from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino, plus cheese, bread and charcuterie.

Rare and Reserve early access provides entry at 1 p.m. and access to rare and reserve wines only. The VIP all-access experience from noon to 5 p.m. includes a box lunch, a glass of sparkling rosé and a chocolate treat.

Tickets are $65 general, $10 for designated driver; $90 for rare & reserve; $130 for VIP. To reserve: garagistefestival.com. 126 First Street West.

CLOVERDALE

Enjoy a romantic menu with wine at Kelly & Young inn

Kelley & Young Wine Garden Inn will offer a special, four-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 and 15 in honor of Valentine’s Day weekend.

The courses include Phyllo-Wrapped Baked Brie; Beet Carpaccio with Winter Greens, Seared Scallops, Chorizo and Salt-Roasted Fingerlings; and S’mores Baked Alaska.

There are seatings available form 5:30 to 8 p.m. both evenings. Cost is $85 per person. Guests are welcome to purchase Kelly & Young wines by the glass or bottle or bring their own wine with no added corkage.

To reserve: 707-894-4535. 302 N. Main St,.

HEALDSBURG

Family Wineries celebrates Valentine’s weekend

Family Wineries Dry Creek Cooperative Tasting Room will celebrate Valentine’s weekend from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 with free wine tastings paired with savory bites and sweet treats.

The wineries include Lago di Merlo Vineyards & Winery and Optima Winery. The tasting room is located at 4791 Dry Creek Road, Building 11. familywineriesdrycreek.com

WINDSOR

Notre Vue Estate hosts sushi-making class

Give Valentine’s Day a spicy twist with a sushi-making class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Notre Vue Estate Winery.

Chef Ed Metcalfe will teach everything you need to know, from preparing the sushi rice to making homemade dashi and selecting fish

At the end of the class, enjoy a delicious sushi dinner with the Notre Vue Brut Sparkling wine.

Tickets are $120, including recipe cards. To reserve, call Jennifer Hanshew at 707-433-4050 or email jennifer@notrevueestate.com. 11010 Estate Lane.

GLEN ELLEN

Cozy up with a farm-to-table dinner at B.R. Cohn

Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner paired with wine from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb.14 at B. R. Cohn Winery and Olive Oil Co.

A La Heart Catering will serve a three-course, farm-to-table dinner of mixed greens with sliced pear, gorgonzola and candied pecans; slow-braised short rib ragout served over mushroom polenta; and a bittersweet chocolate marquise with cherry sauce.

The dinner costs $120. To reserve: brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

SONOMA COUNTY

Restaurants offering special Valentine’s menus

Restaurants around Wine Country are creating all kinds of special menus for Valentine’s Day. Here are a few to consider:

Jackson’s Bar & Oven in Santa Rosa will be serving up a choice of three cocktails, a classic chilled shrimp cocktail to share and choice of a prime rib au jus with creamed spinach or pan-seared halibut with lobster beurre blanc. And for dessert, a volo mocha chocolate pie with cookie crust. Reservations: 707-545-6900. 135 Fourth St. in Railroad Square.