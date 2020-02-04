Subscribe

Dear Abby: Fear keeps jittery driver from getting a license

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
February 4, 2020, 6:45AM

Dear Abby: I am trying hard to let go of my paralyzing fear of driving, which has prevented me from getting a license. I am not sure why I get so nervous and afraid when I get behind the wheel. I really need a car to get my family and myself around. I just wish I knew what was causing this. Could you please help me figure it out?

— Fear of Driving

Dear FOD: Gladly. The quickest way to get to the bottom of what’s causing your fear of driving would be to discuss it with a licensed mental health professional — if possible, one who specializes in treating patients with phobias. Your physician or your health insurance company should be able to refer you to someone who is qualified.

