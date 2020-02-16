TikTok has become soul of LGBTQ internet

Carly stood in a dorm room on her Christian university on Christmas Eve, holding the phone she’d bought a week earlier after saving up for months.

Her parents had taken her old phone last summer, after they found out she was a lesbian. Carly said she was outed without her consent.

Her parents, who are religious conservatives, hadn’t taken it well. In an interview, Carly described the escalating hostilities that followed: Her family took away her phone. They tried to get her expelled. They told her she needed to go to a mental institution.

In October, on her 23rd birthday, she cut off contact with them.

Now the campus had emptied out for the December break, and Carly had nowhere to go.

But as she scrolled through TikTok, she realized she wasn’t alone.

She saw videos from other young people who were also spending the holiday away from families who did not accept them.

In one video, popular TikTokker Erika Benner, sang a parody of the song “Last Christmas,” joking that it was the “Gay Christmas anthem.”

“Last Christmas, I came out as gay

“The very next day my mother threw me away

“This year, I still am a queer

“And my family has disappeared ...”

Carly asked that her last name not be used because she fears further retaliation from her family. For the same reason, the Washington Post agreed not to reach out to members of her family to comment on her portrayals of how they treated her.

Amid her isolation, Carly had stumbled on a new outpost of the LGBTQ internet — a space that has grown on message boards, YouTube vlogs, Tumblrs, and Twitter hashtags, and long been a place of support and refuge for LGBTQ youths who are struggling to belong in their hometowns and families.

The LGBTQ internet is often a space of action: promoting GoFundMe campaigns for top surgery (a procedure some trans men may need to remove breast tissue) or housing on Twitter, cheering — or criticizing — representation in media, politics, and entertainment.

YouTube, which remains one of the biggest supportive spaces for LGBTQ youths on the Internet, has lately replicated the hierarchies of traditional celebrity, as LGBTQ vloggers turned into influencers with fandoms and followings and merchandise.

Going backstage

But scrolling your way into LGBTQ TikTok is more like going backstage, where young LGBTQ users have found a place to share their raw feelings with each other.

Although TikTok is public, and although there are questions about censorship of LGBTQ content, the videos in that space are supportive and sometimes surprisingly confessional.

“We see a lot of examples where, on TikTok, LGBTQ youth are getting support,” said Amit Paley, the CEO of the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youths.

“And that is so important because there are many LGBTQ youth in this country who are not able to get support where they physically are.”

Carly, holed up in her dorm, decided to make a video of her own. She wasn’t connected to any kind of community on TikTok — at the time she had a grand total of four followers, and she didn’t even know who they were — but she felt inspired.