Make a heart-shaped planter perfect for succulents this Valentine's Day

PETALUMA

Clucktown Collective succulent workshop

Make a sweet heart filled with succulents just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Clucktown Collective Handmade Market on Sunday, Feb. 9, is offering a Valentine’s Succulent Heart Workshop during the event.

In addition to shopping for handcrafted goods, participants can sip champagne while being guided step by step through the process of planting succulents in a wood frame shaped like a heart. The $55 fee includes all materials and champagne.

Workshops are held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. To sign up visit clucktowncollective.com/events

The marketplace is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hotel Petaluma, 203 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

GUERNEVILLE

Keep your soil alive

Food gardening specialists with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to help your winter garden thrive with healthy soil that will be ready for spring planting during a free workshop Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SANTA ROSA

Expert shares cymbidium species secrets

Jeff Trimble, an expert in all things orchid, will give a talk on cymbidium species during Tuesday’s (Feb. 11) meeting of the Sonoma County Orchid Society.

Trimble has been growing orchids since his mother gave him two flower cymbidiums she didn’t want back in 1972. He joined his first orchid club three years later and by 1978 was a leader in three orchid societies. He has been president of the San Francisco Orchid Society, the Peninsula Orchid Society and the Cymbidium Society of America. 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave.

WINDSOR

Create a way station for monarchs

The Windsor Garden Club will kick off its new 100 Monarch Way Stations Project at their monthly meeting on Mon., Feb. 10.

The goal of the club is to rally the community to get 100 monarch butterfly gardens planted in home gardens this year. 6:30-8 p.m. at the Windsor Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor.

PETALUMA

Secrets of seed starting

Ellyn Mavalwalla, manager of the Petaluma Seed Bank, will talk about starting plants from seed and testing for seed germination at Monday’s (Feb. 10) meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club. Coffee and snacks will be served. 9:30 a.m. Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

SEBASTOPOL

Pruning and caring for fruit trees

Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann will lead a free workshop Saturday, Feb. 8, on caring for fruit trees, covering everything from the hows, whys and whens of pruning to the value of mulch and drip irrigation. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. Sonomaucanr.edu