Subscribe

24 celebrities with ties to Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 3, 2020, 6:25AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

From actress Winona Ryder to football legend Jerry Robinson, plenty of celebrities have called Sonoma County home, even if they moved away to pursue their dreams.

Click through the gallery above to see the actors, athletes and musicians who either grew up in Sonoma County, live here now or own wineries here that make them frequent visitors. This list only includes celebrities who are still living and is not exhaustive, so email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with any that we missed.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine