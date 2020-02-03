24 celebrities with ties to Sonoma County

From actress Winona Ryder to football legend Jerry Robinson, plenty of celebrities have called Sonoma County home, even if they moved away to pursue their dreams.

Click through the gallery above to see the actors, athletes and musicians who either grew up in Sonoma County, live here now or own wineries here that make them frequent visitors. This list only includes celebrities who are still living and is not exhaustive, so email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with any that we missed.