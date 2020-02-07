Cedar, olive, oak: How to choose the best trees for your yard

Trees are an important part of our communities; some would say essential.

The benefits are many: They cool the urban environment, provide oxygen, slow water evaporation from the soil, minimize erosion from creeks and rivers, capture dust and rainwater, help clean water as it flows through their roots, and provide comfort and beauty.

Much wildlife needs and uses trees for food, shelter and nesting. For us, trees heal. We know from experience that spending time in nature and among trees can relax us and reduce stress.

Some cities have quantified the value of trees to their communities and have estimated tree canopy percentage over city areas.

A 2007 study, “San Francisco State of the Urban Forest” for the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Research Station, looked at the entire Bay Area’s urban forest using satellite imagery. The study quantified the economic values of tree canopy coverage in urban parts of the Bay Area, based on factors such as estimated electricity and natural gas savings, carbon dioxide storage, improved air quality and, especially, property values.

Sonoma County had tree canopy coverage of 33.7% according to the study, roughly double San Francisco County’s 16.1%. Napa County had a canopy coverage of 34.1%, and Marin County had the most, 46.8% coverage.

The total net benefit to Sonoma County from the tree canopy was $422 million from trees in residential areas and open space, according to the study. The net benefit per tree was $137.

IF TREES ARE SO BENEFICIAL, how can we discover which ones are suitable for our yards and neighborhoods? Most cities have lists of allowed or recommended street and yard trees.

UC Master Gardeners in each California city also can provide information. The North Bay climate varies drastically by location, from cool, windy coastal climates to hot inland conditions.

Soil type varies, too, from sandy to heavy adobe clay or even uncommon serpentine soil.

As long-lived and large elements of our landscapes, trees need careful siting. The confinements of planting in a boulevard versus the roomier spaces of our yards require different approaches. Some trees, like oaks, are very long-lived (up to 500 years) and attain huge sizes. Others, like honey and purple robe locusts, Monterey pines, weeping willow, purple plum and ash, only live about 25 years.

Some trees are easy to garden under, while others have very dense roots that create dry soil conditions that are difficult to plant anything into. Ornamental mulberries, large maples, liquid amber, blue spruce and coast redwoods are examples of trees with thick, dense roots that are probably best in many areas just mulched under when mature.

Heavy shade from trees like coast redwoods and live oaks is an important consideration as well. Trees like chitalpa and Chinese pistachio have open canopies that let light through.

You may want to site deciduous trees to cast shade on the west side of the house in summer or near patios or decks.

Lawn trees are different than trees for drought-resistant gardens. Trees that do well in lawns need regular irrigation and deep, fertile soil. They will not fare well in dry landscapes.

If you’re looking for drought-resistant species, consider any of our native oaks, incense cedars, Italian cypress, Chinese pistachio, Atlas cedar, Catalina cherry or olive trees.

A well-chosen and sited tree gives decades of pleasure to all who experience it.

Kate Frey's column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.