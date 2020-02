Easy hikes for older adults, families coming up in Sonoma County this February

Glen Ellen: Take a leisurely walk with older adults at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12, 10-11:30 a.m. All abilities welcome. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-7888, SonomaCountyParks.org

Santa Rosa: Take part in a science project and take an easy, 1-mile, round-trip family-friendly walk at 1 or 3 p.m., Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

Kenwood: Discover the world of mushrooms during one of two bilingual walks, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. at Sugarloaf State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $5 for adults, parking $10. 707-833-5712 or alma@sonomaecologycenter.org for information. Registration required. sugarloafpark.org

Glen Ellen: Take a slow-paced nature hike between 1 and 4 miles, 10 a.m.-noon at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Parking $10. jacklondonpark.com

WINDSOR: Enjoy an intermediate to advanced 4- 5-mile hike, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. 707-565-3080, SonomaCountyParks.org