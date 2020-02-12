A la carte: Get a taste of Wine Country at restaurants, wineries at restaurant week

SONOMA COUNTY

Get ready to dine out during county’s restaurant week

Restaurants from Valley Ford to the Sonoma Valley will be serving up unique, prix-fixe menus during Sonoma County Restaurant Week, Feb. 21 through March 1.

No tickets are required. Simply make a reservation at a participating eatery that’s an old favorite or explore a new spot you’ve been meaning to try.

Lunches range from $10 to $15; dinners are $19, $29 and $39; pastry perks are $5.

For a list of participating restaurants, go to sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week

WEST COUNTY

Taste wines and favorite dishes at Pair 116: Winemaker’s Choice

Taste Route 116 will hold its Pair 116: Winemaker’s Choice event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at a dozen wineries along Highway 116. Each winery will serve a dish that is the favorite of their winemaker with one of their signature wines. Guests will learn about the wine and how each dish enhances its flavor profile.

Tickets are $50 general, $20 for designated driver. To reserve: tasteroute116.com

SANTA ROSA

Learn to bake a savory galette with baker Joni Davis at Miracle Plum

Master baker Joni Davis and master herbalist Amy Charnay will team up for a Savory Galette class at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Miracle Plum in Railroad Square.

Davis will demystify how to make a flaky tart dough while Charnay will explain the benefits of using wild mushrooms in cooking.

Cost is $65. To reserve: miracleplum.com. 208 Davis St. 707-708-7986.

PENNGROVE

Dungeness and pasta feast to benefit Penngrove Social Firemen projects

A benefit crab feed featuring crab, pasta, salad, bread and a no-host bar will be held at 7 p.m. Saturdayat the Penngrove Community Clubhouse.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, available at JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St. , or brownpapertickets.com. All proceeds support improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse and the community. 385 Woodward St.

NAPA

Murder Mystery Tour returns to the Napa Valley Wine Train

The Napa Valley Wine Train has announced the 2020 lineup for its Murder Mystery tour hosted in collaboration with The Murder Mystery Company.

Available on select dates each month, this year’s tour will feature multiple themes and allow passengers to time travel to the 1920s, 1950s and 1980s.

The interactive events invite guests to dress in creative costumes while sharpening their clue-solving skills.

Murder Mystery Tour Dates in the next three months will be held Feb. 22 and 25, March 2 and April 25. Tickets start at $240 per person. For reservations and more information, go to winetrain.com or call 800-427-4124.

HEALDSBURG

Jazz on the Menu to benefit music education in the schools

The Healdsburg Jazz Festival will hold its 10th annual Jazz on the Menu fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19 at nine restaurants in Healdsburg and Geyserville.

Make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants and enjoy fine food and wine along with live jazz. As a result, 25% of the sales will help support music education programs in the school.

Participating restaurants include Baci Cafe & Wine Bar, Campo Fina, Catelli’s Restaurant, Chalkboard, Diavola Pizzeria, Dry Creek Kitchen, Singlethread, Spoonbar and Valette.

The after-party will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Costeaux Bakery. Cost is $15, including dessert and music by Stella & the Starlights. For more information and to reserve: healdsburgjazz.org. 417 Healdsburg Ave.

SEBASTOPOL

Physician shares his vision for wellness at Ceres Community Project kitchen

Elson Haas, a family physician and author, will share strategies for a vibrant spring and a healthier life during a class at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Ceres’ Community Project’s Sebastopol kitchen.

Haas integrates natural, Eastern and Western approaches into his practice and is the author of the wellness classic, “Staying Healthy with the Seasons.”

The class will prepare and share a Spring Green Salad with Sprouts, Mint Vinaigrette Salad Dressing and a Spring Miso Soup with Greens, Snow Peas, Carrots and Nori.

Registration is on a sliding scale, from $10 to $40. To reserve: ceresproject.org/events or 707-829-5833. 7351 Bodega Ave.