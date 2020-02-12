Seasonal Pantry: Spice up Valentine's Day with fragrant, flavorful ginger cake

Whenever I want to bake something sweet, my go-to tome is a lovely book by the late Flo Braker, “The Simple Art of Perfect Baking” (Chapters, 1985, $19.95).

The book, her first, is so precise, so detailed and so accurate that cooking from it is almost like having her in the kitchen with you, cheering you on. That’s very much what she did with her students and readers, cheering us on and offering encouragement and correction in the sweetest, simplest ways.

We all know people who teach by bullying and humiliating their students. Flo did the opposite.

When life seems challenging, sometimes the best thing to do is to turn inward, with an activity that nurtures and heals. For many of us, the retreat is often to cooking and baking. Don’t have anyone to make the cake for? Make it anyway and offer slices to your mail carrier, the UPS driver, the overworked clerk at the DMV, your lonely neighbor, your dog’s groomer.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone.

------

I’ve taken a couple of small liberties with Flo Braker’s recipe. I’ve increased the amount of ginger and added both vanilla and buttercream. When I make it for just myself, I also add a few drops of black pepper oil to the batter and scatter some Maldon salt flakes on top, with the minced candied ginger.

Fresh Ginger Cake with Ginger Buttercream

Serves 8 to 10

— Ginger buttercream (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon plus 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

— Sprinkle of all-purpose flour

1½ cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg, at room temperature

½ cup light molasses

¼ cup dark corn syrup

¼ cup (4 ounces) water

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

— Finely grated lemon zest from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons minced candied ginger

Make the buttercream a few hours or a day before making the cake.

Position the oven rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

Use the 1 tablespoon of butter to coat the inside of the ring mold or cake pan. Add some all-purpose flour and tilt and turn to coat it evenly with flour. Tap out excess flour and set the pan aside.

Put the cake flour, baking soda and salt, in that order, into a triple sifter and sift onto a sheet of wax paper. Set aside.

Crack the egg into a small bowl and whisk just to combine the yolk and white.

Pour the molasses, corn syrup and water into a liquid cup measure; stir to combine.

Put the stick of butter in the bowl of a heavy-duty mixer.

Using the flat beater (paddle), cream the butter on medium speed (No. 5) until it clings to the sides of the mixing bowl and has a satiny appearance, about 30 seconds. Maintaining the same speed, add the sugar. Then stop the machine and scrape the mixture clinging to the sides down into the center of the bowl. Continue to cream at the same speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mixture is lighter in color and fluffy in appearance.