Seasonal Pantry: Spice up Valentine's Day with fragrant, flavorful ginger cake

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020, 4:47PM
Whenever I want to bake something sweet, my go-to tome is a lovely book by the late Flo Braker, “The Simple Art of Perfect Baking” (Chapters, 1985, $19.95).

The book, her first, is so precise, so detailed and so accurate that cooking from it is almost like having her in the kitchen with you, cheering you on. That’s very much what she did with her students and readers, cheering us on and offering encouragement and correction in the sweetest, simplest ways.

We all know people who teach by bullying and humiliating their students. Flo did the opposite.

When life seems challenging, sometimes the best thing to do is to turn inward, with an activity that nurtures and heals. For many of us, the retreat is often to cooking and baking. Don’t have anyone to make the cake for? Make it anyway and offer slices to your mail carrier, the UPS driver, the overworked clerk at the DMV, your lonely neighbor, your dog’s groomer.

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone.

------

I’ve taken a couple of small liberties with Flo Braker’s recipe. I’ve increased the amount of ginger and added both vanilla and buttercream. When I make it for just myself, I also add a few drops of black pepper oil to the batter and scatter some Maldon salt flakes on top, with the minced candied ginger.

Fresh Ginger Cake with Ginger Buttercream

Serves 8 to 10

— Ginger buttercream (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon plus 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

— Sprinkle of all-purpose flour

1½ cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg, at room temperature

½ cup light molasses

¼ cup dark corn syrup

¼ cup (4 ounces) water

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

— Finely grated lemon zest from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons minced candied ginger

Make the buttercream a few hours or a day before making the cake.

Position the oven rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.

Use the 1 tablespoon of butter to coat the inside of the ring mold or cake pan. Add some all-purpose flour and tilt and turn to coat it evenly with flour. Tap out excess flour and set the pan aside.

Put the cake flour, baking soda and salt, in that order, into a triple sifter and sift onto a sheet of wax paper. Set aside.

Crack the egg into a small bowl and whisk just to combine the yolk and white.

Pour the molasses, corn syrup and water into a liquid cup measure; stir to combine.

Put the stick of butter in the bowl of a heavy-duty mixer.

Using the flat beater (paddle), cream the butter on medium speed (No. 5) until it clings to the sides of the mixing bowl and has a satiny appearance, about 30 seconds. Maintaining the same speed, add the sugar. Then stop the machine and scrape the mixture clinging to the sides down into the center of the bowl. Continue to cream at the same speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mixture is lighter in color and fluffy in appearance.

With the mixer still on medium, pour in the egg, cautiously at first, tablespoon by tablespoon, as if you were adding oil when making mayonnaise. If at any time the mixture appears watery or shiny, stop the flow of egg and increase the speed until a smooth, silken appearance returns. Then decrease the speed to medium and resume adding egg.

Continue to cream, stopping the mixer and scraping the sides of the bowl at least once. When the mixture appears fluffy and velvety and has increased in volume (about 1 to 2 minutes), detach the beater and bowl. Tap the beater against the edge of the bowl to free the excess. Stir in the lemon zest, vanilla extract and ginger.

Using a rubber spatula, stir in one-fourth of the flour mixture. Then add one-third of the molasses mixture, stirring to blend together. Repeat, alternating dry and liquid ingredients and ending with the flour. Scrape the sides of the bowl often and mix until smooth after each addition.

Pour the batter into the ring mold and spread it slightly higher toward the outer edge so it will bake more evenly. Bake for about 35 to 37 minutes, or until the sides begin to contract from the mold, the surface springs back slightly when lightly touched in the center and a wooden toothpick inserted comes out free of cake.

Remove the buttercream from the refrigerator when you put the cake in the oven.

Place the cake in the pan on a rack to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. With mitts, tilt and rotate the mold and gently tap it on the counter to see if the cake is releasing from the sides. If not, or if in doubt, run a small metal spatula or the thin blade of a table knife between the outer cake edge and the metal rim, freeing the sides and allowing air to get under the cake as it is rotated. Place an 8-inch-wide strip of parchment paper, then a rack on top of the cake, invert and carefully remove the ring mold (or cake pan). Cool completely.

When the cake is cool, spread buttercream over the top and just a bit on the curving sides, leaving part of the cake exposed. Sprinkle the candied ginger on top. Chill for 30 minutes and serve.

------

Before you begin, have all of the ingredients measured and all equipment at hand. You’ll need a candy thermometer, a heavy-duty whisk (I use a balloon whisk with a large handle), a heavy-bottomed sugar pot or saucepan and a good electric mixture, such as a Kitchen Aid. Do not use an inexpensive brand of butter, as the high moisture content will produce inferior results. Use Clover, Strauss or a European butter.

Flo Braker’s Classic Buttercream

Makes about 3 cups

¾ pound (3 sticks) unsalted butter, preferably organic

6 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons water

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Remove the butter from the refrigerator, allowing enough time for it to reach room temperature. It should be pliable but not meltingly soft. (If butter is too firm, it’s difficult to create an emulsion.) If the butter weeps with droplets of water on its surface, wrap or pat it with a paper towel to remove the moisture.

Place the egg yolks in the bowl of a heavy-duty mixer and use the whisk attachment to whip them on medium speed (No. 4) until they are light in color and fluffy in texture, about 4 to 7 minutes. (Whipping the yolks reduces the chance of their curdling when hot syrup is added.) Detach the whisk and remove the bowl from the mixer. Set the bowl on a comfortable work surface and set the whisk near the mixer.

While whipping the yolks, pour the water and sugar into a small heavy saucepan and set over low heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 minutes; swirl the pan occasionally.

As soon as the sugar is dissolved, increase the heat to high and boil until the syrup reaches 238 degrees (soft ball stage) on a candy thermometer; it should take 2 to 3 minutes. Dip a pastry brush in water and wash down any sugar crystals that appear around the sides of the pot during the boiling.

Quickly pour the syrup into the center of the whipped yolks and immediately use a sturdy whisk to vigorously whip the mixture and distribute the hot syrup so that the yolks do not curdle. Whisk until the syrup and yolks form a smooth, uniform mixture.

Without delay, reattach the bowl and the whisk to the mixer. Whip on medium (No. 5) speed until the mixture thickens, increases in volume, lightens in color and texture and cools to body temperature, about 5 minutes.

Reduce the speed to low (No. 2) and continue to whip until the mixture is light and fluffy and has cooled to room temperature, about 5 to 6 minutes.

With the mixer on medium speed (No. 5), begin to add the butter slowly, a tablespoon at a time. Whip to incorporate, then repeat the procedure with a similar amount of butter. The first pieces of butter will appear to melt into the mixture. Continue adding butter, a tablespoon at a time, until the entire amount has been incorporated. (When half or more of the butter has been added, the mixture will appear lumpy; that is fine. Continue adding the butter and toward the last addition, the mixture will magically become smooth.) Add the vanilla, ginger and salt near the end of the butter additions.

If, while you’re adding the butter, the buttercream appears to be curdling, increase the speed to medium-high (No. 6 to No. 7). When the butter is completely incorporated (emulsified), go back to medium speed and again add the butter. If, when all the butter has been added, the mixture is not smooth, add 1 tablespoon at a time of cold butter until it is homogeneous.

Use the buttercream to frost a cake or cover and chill the buttercream. Remove from the refrigerator one hour before using. Buttercream will keep in the refrigerator for about a week. You’ll need about 2 cups buttercream to frost an 8- or 9-inch cake.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

