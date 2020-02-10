Dear Abby: Father refuses to meet his gay son’s boyfriend

Dear Abby: Our son “Greg” has come out as gay. My husband can’t accept it and refuses to meet Greg’s boyfriend. Our other son is getting married (to a girl), and Greg will be bringing his boyfriend. My husband says he won’t come to the wedding because our son’s boyfriend will be there. He says it would “make a mockery” of the wedding. He has not told them yet.

I have tried everything I can to convince my husband to come. I told him this will destroy our family and marriage. He said he doesn’t care! I told him this has nothing to do with the wedding. He will embarrass both sides of the family. He finally admitted he just doesn’t want to see Greg’s boyfriend. I told him he doesn’t have to talk to him, but no argument works. I know our children will never speak to him again. I cannot stay married to him if he does this.

— Supportive Mom in New York

Dear Mom: Tell your husband, as calmly as possible, that the wedding isn’t the only milestone in his sons’ lives he will miss unless he has an attitude adjustment. Skipping the wedding will be just the beginning of his isolation because he will be absent from other important family milestones — celebrations, christenings, birthdays, sporting events, recitals and graduations. If that doesn’t wake him up, nothing will. However, if he still cannot relent, whether you should end your marriage isn’t something you should decide on impulse or out of anger. A licensed therapist should be consulted.

Dear Abby: My daughter expects that her children always receive a “gift” from their four grandparents on Valentine’s Day. My wife and I are OK with this, yet WE receive no cards, gifts or phone calls from the grandchildren or our children. Are we old-fashioned, or is my daughter’s expectation inappropriate?

— Old-Fashioned

Dear Old-Fashioned: Your daughter’s expectations are inappropriate. They are also nervy. Your daughter should be teaching her children that exchanging holiday greetings is a reciprocal endeavor. If your daughter doesn’t want to buy valentine cards for her children to give to you, the kids should MAKE them for Grandma and Grandpa.