Local gardening workshops perfect for beginners, rose enthusiasts

ROHNERT PARK

Gardening 101 workshop for beginners

Beginning gardeners can learn the basics to get started playing in the soil during a free workshop Feb. 22.

Master Gardener Dave Gould will cover everything from soil preparation to keeping plants healthy. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SANTA ROSA

Thinking ahead to summer rose care

Warm days are just around the corner. The Redwood Empire Rose Society is looking ahead to the new season with a special program Feb. 20 on “Summer Care in Hot Climates.”

Jolene Adams, past president of the American Rose Society, will share her expertise with a PowerPoint presentation and discussion. 7 p.m., Free. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.