Subscribe

Local gardening workshops perfect for beginners, rose enthusiasts

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2020, 12:43PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ROHNERT PARK

Gardening 101 workshop for beginners

Beginning gardeners can learn the basics to get started playing in the soil during a free workshop Feb. 22.

Master Gardener Dave Gould will cover everything from soil preparation to keeping plants healthy. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

SANTA ROSA

Thinking ahead to summer rose care

Warm days are just around the corner. The Redwood Empire Rose Society is looking ahead to the new season with a special program Feb. 20 on “Summer Care in Hot Climates.”

Jolene Adams, past president of the American Rose Society, will share her expertise with a PowerPoint presentation and discussion. 7 p.m., Free. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine