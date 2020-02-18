Subscribe

A la carte: Enjoy wine tasting, sourdough bread and jambalaya this month

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 18, 2020, 3:13PM
SONOMA

Get to know the premier wineries of Eighth Street

The Eighth Street Wineries will hold its annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at 21692 Eighth Street East.

The boutique wineries — Enkidu, MacLaren, Obsidian Wine Co., Stone Edge Farm, Talisman, Tin Barn, Ty Caton and William Knuttel — will offer an afternoon of tastings and pairings.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. To reserve, go to eighthstreetwineries.com

SEBASTOPOL

Slow Food awards Snail of Approval to producers

Join the Russian River Slow Food and Slow Food Sonoma County North for its 3rd annual Snail of Approval-Slow Food in Sonoma County Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Sebastopol Grange.

Farms to be honored include Bernier Farm osf Healdsburg, Laguna Farm CSA of Sebastopol and Be Here Farm + Nature of St. Helena. This year, they are also launching a Producer Snail of Approval award that will go to DaVero Farms & Winery of Healdsburg for its olive oil and Tilted Shed Ciderworks of Windsor for its cider.

The Snail of Approval recognizes food-related providers for making significant contributions to transform the food system into one that is “good, clean and fair.” After the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy local bites and pours.

Tickets are $15. To reserve: snailofapprovalsonomacounty.org. 6000 Sebastopol Ave.

petaluma

Mardi Gras Party

to benefit Petaluma Music Festival

The Petaluma Music Festival will throw its 7th annual Mardi Gras Party at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary.

The evening includes a dinner of chicken and Cajun sausage jambalaya, red beans and rice, cornbread and pineapple jalapeño slaw.

There will also be live music by The King Street Giants.

Tickets are $28, $17 under 21, free for 12 and under. To reserve: petalumamusicfestival.org. 1280 North McDowell Blvd.

SONOMA COUNTY

“Dinner is Served” a benefit for SR Symphony League

The Santa Rosa Symphony League will host its 6th annual fundraiser, Dinner is Served, on Feb. 27 at various restaurants throughout Sonoma County.

The League partners with the restaurants to offer seats for a three-course meal, with no corkage fee, to benefit the Santa Rosa Institute for Music Education.

Participating restaurants include Barndiva, Bistro 20, Ca’Bianca, K&L Bistro, Madrona Manor, Piacere Ristorante, Salt and Stone, Sazon and Tisza Bistro.

Make reservations at srsymphony league.org. Tickets range from $65 to $110, including tax and tip.

SANTA ROSA

Sourdough bread workshop with Sarah Owens

Cookbook author, baker and gardener Sarah Owens will give a workshop in Hearth-Style Sourdough Baking from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 1 at Miracle Plum in Railroad Square.

Owens, author of “Sourdough,” “Toast & Jam” and “Heirloom,” will demonstrate how to make a crusty sourdough loaf using locally grown and milled flours. Participants will mix and shape their own loaf to take home in a proofing basket to bake. As the dough rises, guests will also learn how to make a spread from Owens’ newest cookbook, “Heirloom.”

Tickets are $110. To reserve: miracleplum.com. 208 Davis St.

SEBASTOPOL

Pasta and Music Night for the Analy Band Wagon

The Analy Band Wagon will host its 4th annual Pasta and Music Night fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Masonic Lodge.

Guests will enjoy a meal of pasta, salad, bread, and dessert while being serenaded by small ensembles from the Analy High instrumental music program. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets: $20 adults, $5 child (6 to 12). To reserve: analybandwagon.org. 373 N. Main St.

NAPA

Allegra honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The San Francisco Professional Food Society has awarded Antonia “Toni” Allegra, a professional culinary coach and champion of Napa Valley’s food and wine industries, with its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Allegra was a member of the launch team establishing the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. In 1987, she was invited to serve as Culinary Director of Beringer Vineyard’s School for American Chefs with the renowned Madeleine Kamman.

She is the author of “Napa Valley: The Ultimate Winery Guide” and “The Wine Country Deck.”

She was founding editor of Napa Valley Tables, Appellation and VINE Napa Valley magazines.

Her leadership positions include presidency of the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the San Francisco chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier. Previous SFPFS Lifetime Achievement winners include Joyce Jue, Flo Braker and Joyce Goldstein.

For more information, go to sfpfs.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

