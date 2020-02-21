Subscribe

Clear Lake in Lake County is a bird lover's dream

JEANNE WIRKA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 12:41PM
In a land of superlatives, Clear Lake holds its own. It’s not only the largest natural freshwater lake wholly within California; it’s also the one of the oldest on the continent. Located in a broad dry valley just north of the Napa Valley, its ancient origins are maintained by the same geothermal forces that draw thousands of visitors to wine country hot springs and spas every year.

As is true of any place where geological diversity meets water, Clear Lake boasts of some of the richest and most diverse wildlife habitat in the state, including natural wetlands, mudflats, mature riparian forest, chaparral and grassland ecosystems.

Yet locals will tell you, sometimes reluctantly, that from a nature perspective, Clear Lake remains one of the best kept secrets in Northern California.

“I love getting people out here for the first time,” says Henry Bornstein, Certified California Naturalist and docent at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park. “Even people who have lived in Lake County their entire lives will come out here and they can’t believe how many birds there are.”

Legions of birds

Because of its importance for birds and its diversity of habitats, the entire Clear Lake area has been designated as one of 177 Important Bird Areas in California by the National Audubon Society.

At 19 miles long and covering 65 square miles, it’s no wonder Clear Lake attracts legions of birds. Indeed, the sheer size of the lake can make finding a particular species of bird challenging.

“It’s a big lake, and the birds move around,” cautions Redbud Audubon Society President Roberta Lyons.

Clear Lake is on the Pacific Flyway, the major north-south migratory route running from the Arctic to Patagonia. That means, the number and types of birds vary with the season. During fall migration, Clear Lake supports large concentrations of roosting waterbirds like white pelicans and terns on their way south (a small population of white pelicans stays year-around).

Early spring and summer, however, is the main event for those species that breed and nest at the lake, including herons, egrets, grebes and cormorants.

One spot to look is Anderson Marsh, which is especially active this time of year.

“The birds are going crazy here right now” says docent Bornstein, who has lived at Clear Lake for 14 years. “I’ve never seen such a spectacular sight. This morning I saw probably 3,000 cormorants flying together, following the fish.”

What is drawing the cormorants and other water birds like common mergansers are the rich schools of small baitfish, both native and non-native, upon which so many birds rely.

The fish populations are a key indicator of what happens with birds in any given year. In 2004 and 2005, for example, Clear Lake had a record 30,000 to 50,000 nesting western and Clark’s grebes because the fish they eat, including threadfin shad and silversides, were so plentiful. In years when winter freezes or other factors kill off their preferred prey, bird populations decline.

Clear Lake is one of four lakes in Northern California where western and Clark’s grebes come in large numbers to nest and raise their young. Slightly smaller than most ducks with elegant tuxedo coloring and long graceful necks, grebes are a delight to watch during their breeding season, which starts in March and extends into summer. During their courtship displays, a pair of grebes will bob their necks in unison then speed across the surface of the water in a perfectly synchronized dance.

Bird hotspots

Rather than planning to cover the entire lake in a day, Lyons suggests visitors head to one of the area’s bird hotspots, including Rodman Slough on the northwest side of the lake, Clear Lake State Park east of Lakeport and Anderson Marsh State Historic Park located at the southeastern end of the lake on Highway 53 between the towns of Lower Lake and Clearlake.

Lyons also suggests prospective visitors check out the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s “ebird” website (ebird.org/hotspot/L109512), which provides printable checklists and other information on over 160 Clear Lake species.

Of course, no matter where you are, the best way to learn about birds is to tag along with local birders whenever you can.

Guided walks, boat tours

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Redbud Audubon Society is hosting a nature walk at Clear Lake State Park on Soda Bay Road. The State Park is known for its broad mudflats at the lakeshore that draw birds year-around. The walk starts promptly at 9 a.m. from the parking lot near the visitor’s center. Participants can expect to see numerous songbirds and water birds like grebes and coots, as well as raptors, great blue herons and egrets. For information call 707-263-4977.

Docent-led nature walks are held at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park the second Saturday of every month, including upcoming walks on March 14 and April 11.

Sponsored by the Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association, these walks begin at 8:30 a.m. and range from 1.5 to 3 miles.

The hikes highlight the rich riparian habitat where Clear Lake flows into Cache Creek. Here visitors can spot nesting great egrets and cormorants and may even spot white pelicans or bald eagles. For information call 707-995-2658 or email info@andersonmarsh.org.

Heron Days coming

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Clear Lake’s popular Heron Days, to be held on April 25-26 at Lakeside County Park in Kelseyville and May 2-3 at Clear Lake Campground in Clearlake.

A highlight of Heron Days are the boat tours led by experienced Audubon guides who are happy to point out birds and explain their behaviors. Held during the peak breeding season for western and Clark’s grebes, the boat rides offer your best chance to see these birds’ courtship displays.

Also look for several species of nesting herons and egrets, osprey, cormorants and yellow-headed blackbirds. Boat tours leave on the half hour from 8 a.m. to11 a.m. The 90-minute boat tour costs $30. Tickets go on sale beginning March 16 at redbudaudubon.org/heron-days-2019.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, Lake County Land Trust will host a guided walk at the Rodman Preserve at 6350 Westlake Road in Upper Lake. Led by a local Rodman Slough expert, the hike is easy (a little over a mile) but can take up to 90 minutes, depending on what you see. No dogs; wear sturdy shoes. For information, call 707-262-0707.

Another great way to explore Clear Lake is by renting a kayak from The Lodge at Blue Lakes (707-275-2181), Disney’s Water Sports in Lakeport (707-263-0969) or Clear Lake Campground in Clearlake (707-994-2236).

