Clear Lake in Lake County is a bird lover's dream

In a land of superlatives, Clear Lake holds its own. It’s not only the largest natural freshwater lake wholly within California; it’s also the one of the oldest on the continent. Located in a broad dry valley just north of the Napa Valley, its ancient origins are maintained by the same geothermal forces that draw thousands of visitors to wine country hot springs and spas every year.

As is true of any place where geological diversity meets water, Clear Lake boasts of some of the richest and most diverse wildlife habitat in the state, including natural wetlands, mudflats, mature riparian forest, chaparral and grassland ecosystems.

Yet locals will tell you, sometimes reluctantly, that from a nature perspective, Clear Lake remains one of the best kept secrets in Northern California.

“I love getting people out here for the first time,” says Henry Bornstein, Certified California Naturalist and docent at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park. “Even people who have lived in Lake County their entire lives will come out here and they can’t believe how many birds there are.”

Legions of birds

Because of its importance for birds and its diversity of habitats, the entire Clear Lake area has been designated as one of 177 Important Bird Areas in California by the National Audubon Society.

At 19 miles long and covering 65 square miles, it’s no wonder Clear Lake attracts legions of birds. Indeed, the sheer size of the lake can make finding a particular species of bird challenging.

“It’s a big lake, and the birds move around,” cautions Redbud Audubon Society President Roberta Lyons.

Clear Lake is on the Pacific Flyway, the major north-south migratory route running from the Arctic to Patagonia. That means, the number and types of birds vary with the season. During fall migration, Clear Lake supports large concentrations of roosting waterbirds like white pelicans and terns on their way south (a small population of white pelicans stays year-around).

Early spring and summer, however, is the main event for those species that breed and nest at the lake, including herons, egrets, grebes and cormorants.

One spot to look is Anderson Marsh, which is especially active this time of year.

“The birds are going crazy here right now” says docent Bornstein, who has lived at Clear Lake for 14 years. “I’ve never seen such a spectacular sight. This morning I saw probably 3,000 cormorants flying together, following the fish.”

What is drawing the cormorants and other water birds like common mergansers are the rich schools of small baitfish, both native and non-native, upon which so many birds rely.

The fish populations are a key indicator of what happens with birds in any given year. In 2004 and 2005, for example, Clear Lake had a record 30,000 to 50,000 nesting western and Clark’s grebes because the fish they eat, including threadfin shad and silversides, were so plentiful. In years when winter freezes or other factors kill off their preferred prey, bird populations decline.

Clear Lake is one of four lakes in Northern California where western and Clark’s grebes come in large numbers to nest and raise their young. Slightly smaller than most ducks with elegant tuxedo coloring and long graceful necks, grebes are a delight to watch during their breeding season, which starts in March and extends into summer. During their courtship displays, a pair of grebes will bob their necks in unison then speed across the surface of the water in a perfectly synchronized dance.