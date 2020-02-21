North Bay Spirit Award winner Kelley Holly gives abused horses a second chance

﻿To Kelley Holly, no animal, however abused or neglected, is broken.

Her first pony ride at age 10 months planted the seed for Holly’s devotion to horses in particular. For decades, the Petaluma teacher and riding coach has been committed to turning forgotten and abused horses into gentle champions for the young girls and boys she trains in the niche sport of vaulting.

There is Trident, a draft horse left to starve before the Humane Society rescued him and a companion goat which were tied to a tree and neglected. Trident kept his friend alive by dropping branches down for him to eat. The two were emaciated and inseparable when Holly brought them to her Tambourine Farm in northeast Petaluma, where she teaches riders as young as 18 months and as old as 70 to perform amazing acrobatics on horseback.

Then there was Remi, a pawn in a divorce battle. An embittered husband wrangled custody of his ex’s horse and fattened him up to sell for meat in retribution. Remi was on his way to a slaughterhouse in Canada when Holly got a tip from a contact at an inspection station along the way who thought the horse was sweet and might have promise.

Called a vet

The inspector persuaded the driver to allow Holly to buy Remi for the price of meat. With no time to waste, she drove with her horse trailer to Willits, where Remi was being held in a Taco Bell parking lot.

“I brought him home and immediately called the vet and started him on a specialized diet so his liver would properly function,” she said. Remi has since lost 600 pounds and has been trained to work with Holly’s 17-member Tambourine Vaulters team.

Zack came to the ranch suffering from scoliosis, or roach back, and a sore beneath his chin that wouldn’t heal. The sore came from a too-small halter, but Zack also had a wire stuck in his tongue.

“He had been abandoned at a barn in the East Bay,” Holly said. After surgery at UC Davis, he was trained and is now being readied for competition.

Holly rehabilitates the horses with love, medical attention and gentle training, then uses them as object lessons that every creature has worth and can overcome obstacles. She wants her young charges to see that if those horses can survive and triumph in the arena, so can they.

Her efforts over so many years on behalf of young equestrians and abused and neglected horses have earned Holly February’s North Bay Spirit Award.

A joint project of The Press Democrat (Sonoma Media Investments) and Comcast, the award honors everyday heroes, people whose good deeds or community service go well beyond normal volunteering. Recipients demonstrate initiative and leadership. Moreover, they go all-in for their cause.

“She’s helping to teach the kids to see the potential in people,” said Sarah Johnson, a Cotati mother whose two children both learned vaulting under Holly. “She put work and love and time and patience into those horses, and they wound up champion horses. You don’t have to (have) a horse with some fancy pedigree that cost $50,000 or $100,000. You can just be someone who works hard and trains and tries and gets there.”