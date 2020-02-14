Learn about volcanoes, run a free 5k and more this month in Sonoma County

Gualala: Learn how plate tectonics and volcano activity shape landscape during a 2- to 3-mile hike 10-11:30 a.m. at Gualala Point, 42401 Coast Highway 1. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865, SonomaCountyParks.org

Kenwood: Peaceful 2-mile hike in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Visitors Center. $10 per vehicle entry fee. 707-833-5712, sugarloafpark.org

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Smart Cycling, a general overview of cycling class 6-8:30 p.m. at 750 Mendocino Ave. Does not require a bicycle. An on-bike class B and ride will follow in March. $20, $10 for coalition members. bikesonoma.org. Classes may be canceled for lack of enrollment. Call 707-545-0153.

Sonoma: Play a game and learn about food and agriculture at the Sonoma Mission, 114 East Spain St. during a 40-minute drop-in activity designed for 4th grade students. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $3 adults, $2 kids 6-17, 5 and under free. 707-938-9560.

Santa Rosa: Empire Runners Club’s Free 5K run, 8-10 a.m. in Southwest Community Park, 1698 Hearn Ave. All ages and levels welcome. empirerunners.org