Vintage finds at the Rebel Junk market

SANTA ROSA

Rebel Junk Vintage Market

Cool and intriguing old-timey stuff gains new life in the hands of creative designers and crafters. If you’re a fan of the look that embraces all things old, worn, weird, rustic, shabby and industrial, you will love shopping the Rebel Junk Vintage Market.

The emporium of upcycled old stuff takes over the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Feb. 28 and 29. Get a jump-start on the best scores with early bird admission from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets, good for both Friday and Saturday, are available online at rebeljunk.com. You can also buy an Earl Bird pass at the door. Saturday admission is $5 sold at the door only. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

PETALUMA

Shade your space with native trees

Planting a single native tree can dramatically increase the biodiversity of landscape, say the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who are presenting a workshop Feb. 29 on “Native Trees of the North Bay.” Bill Klausing will talk about which native trees are best for your property, appropriate size, shape and grow rates, and how specific native trees can impact your yard. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Sonoma.ucanr.edu.

SEBASTOPOL

Free seed swap

The Community Seed Exchange is throwing a seed swap on Sunday, giving home gardeners a chance to share seed at no cost in time for spring planting.

You don’t have to have seed to swap to participate. But people who do have seed they have saved, as well as plants and other garden resources are invited to bring it to share with the community from 3-5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Highway 12, Sebastopol. Seed for sharing should be labeled with the variety, date collected and details of how it was saved. Seed experts will be on hand to answer questions. The exchange is being held in partnership with the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center, Sebastopol Grange No. 306. Daily Acts and the California Rare Fruit Growers.

SANTA ROSA Growing food in small spaces

Learn how to have a bountiful food garden in a compact space with tips from an expert.

Jennifer Dornbush, a food gardening specialist with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, will give a talk on growing food crops in raised beds and containers at Monday’s meeting of the Santa Rosa Garden Club.

The talk, open to nonmembers for a $5 guest fee, will cover soil, irrigation and selecting the right varieties and other techniques.

In addition to volunteering as a master gardener, Dornbush is a consultant to local community gardens. 1:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Santarosagardenclub.org.

SONOMA

Make your garden sustainable

Master Gardener Kim Pearson will talk about projects that will make your garden more environmentally friendly during a free workshop Feb. 29 at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. Pearson will show how you can transform a typical garden in a sustainable garden while still having a beautiful and enjoyable outdoor space. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

ROHNERT PARK

Gardening 101 workshop for beginners

Beginning gardeners can learn the basics to get started playing in the soil during a free workshop Saturday.

Master Gardener Dave Gould will cover everything from soil preparation to keeping plants healthy. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rohnert Park Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit items at least three weeks in advance.