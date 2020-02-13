Napa's Ménage à Trois wine told to tone down sex-themed label by UK regulator

A Napa winery's threesome-themed wine label is too scandalous for the United Kingdom, according to a complaint from a British regulation agency.

Trinchero Family Estates came under fire from the Portman Group, an agency that monitors alcohol sales and marketing in the U.K., for its Ménage à Trois wine label.

"We promise you a luscious love affair," one red wine confession reads. We’ll tease you with our bold blackberry, and raspberry nature. ... If you’ve never tried a Ménage à Trois, let us be your first."

Named after the three grape varieties used in the wine, the 24-year-old brand has leaned into sexual innuendos to advertise its wine. Each wine's description is even labeled as a confession.

The Portman Group prohibits linking alcohol to "sexual activity or sexual success," according to its website.

But the wine that ran into trouble with The Portman Group is its Midnight bottle. The text includes "satisfying your deepest desires" and "turning out the lights and savouring the pleasures of the dark.”

The agency decided that "this marketing went too far and directly connected the name Ménage à Trois to sex, and therefore breached the Code," according to the complaint.

Although Trinchero Family Estates disagreed with the agency, it decided to change the wording on the bottle, Vice reported.

"Although we do not agree with the Panel’s interpretation under the Code, we respect the Panel’s view and will undertake to revise the label to remove the mentioned references," Trinchero said in a statement.