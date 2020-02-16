High tea funds Equi-Ed program aiding children, adults with disabilities

Truly, mum, could there be much more lovely than high tea taken in the company of a special someone, or two?

And just imagine such a tea that happens on Valentine’s Day, of all days, and that it raises dollars to sustain the calming, enlivening benefits of a connection with horses.

The elegant and highly sociable Queen’s High Tea that on Friday graced downtown Santa Rosa’s Tudor Rose English Tea Room was a benefit for the nonprofit Equi-Ed therapeutic equestrian program.

Created by counselor Maxine Freitas in 1993 as a special-education program of Santa Rosa City Schools, the now independent Equi-Ed introduces children and adults with disabilities to the abundant good that comes from linking up and training with a horse.

Tudor Rose English Tea Room owner Angela Grant so highly regards Equi-Ed that she had the program in for Friday’s HEART fundraiser: Helping Equines and Riders Thrive.

Guests entered the charmingly decorated teahouse and visited with fellow patrons as they made their way to their tables.

Refreshments included a glass of Champagne, never-empty pots of tea, scones, tea sandwiches, eclairs and other pastries.

Everyone received a ticket for a door prize drawing. And there was a silent auction replete with desirable items and packages.

A good many of the high tea’s guests were supporters, volunteers and clients of the Equi-Ed program.