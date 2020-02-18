Meet the North Coast’s most colorful characters, past and present

The North Coast has been blessed with a number of memorable residents whose wild and wacky antics over the years have made us laugh, cry and scratch our heads.

From the earliest antics of mystical sex cult leader Thomas Lake Harris to the theatrics of Petaluma’s roller skating performance artist, Eli Lucas, these intriguing individuals have been keeping us on our toes wondering, “What will they do next?”

Click through our gallery above to see some of the North Coast’s most memorable residents, past and present.

Who is your favorite memorable character? Let us know in the comments.