Get outdoors with bird watching walk, group bike ride in the North Bay

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 2:59PM

WINGING IT, FEB. 26

Petaluma: Leisurely bird walk for older adults, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

BIKE RIDE, FEB. 29

Santa Rosa: Learn about bicycle riding safety during a fun, family scenic bike ride noon to 2 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Bring water, lunch and a small backpack. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org

SUGARLOAF HIKE, FEB. 29

Kenwood: Join Bill Myers and Dave Chalk on a 6-mile leisurely hike rain or shine along lower trails of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn Parking lot at 9:45 a.m. Bring lunch and liquids. $10 vehicle fee $8 for seniors. billanddavehikes.com. 707-833-5712.

CREEK CLEANUP, FEB. 29

Santa Rosa: Help clean Colgan Creek, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave. 707-543-3845, creeks@srcity.org

TRAIL BUILDING, FEB. 29

Healdsburg: Help LandPaths build trails 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riddell Preserve. Meet 9 a.m. in the Healdsburg Corporation Yard parking lot, 550 Westside Road and carpool to the Preserve. No experience necessary, tools provided. Bring lunch, snacks, water and backpacks. Register at LandPaths.org. 707-544-7284.

