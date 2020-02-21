Get outdoors with bird watching walk, group bike ride in the North Bay

Petaluma: Leisurely bird walk for older adults, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865.

Santa Rosa: Learn about bicycle riding safety during a fun, family scenic bike ride noon to 2 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Bring water, lunch and a small backpack. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org

Kenwood: Join Bill Myers and Dave Chalk on a 6-mile leisurely hike rain or shine along lower trails of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn Parking lot at 9:45 a.m. Bring lunch and liquids. $10 vehicle fee $8 for seniors. billanddavehikes.com. 707-833-5712.

Santa Rosa: Help clean Colgan Creek, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave. 707-543-3845, creeks@srcity.org

Healdsburg: Help LandPaths build trails 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riddell Preserve. Meet 9 a.m. in the Healdsburg Corporation Yard parking lot, 550 Westside Road and carpool to the Preserve. No experience necessary, tools provided. Bring lunch, snacks, water and backpacks. Register at LandPaths.org. 707-544-7284.

James Lanaras