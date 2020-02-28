Where to see giant redwoods in Sonoma County

So the short answer is that, while experts are confident coast redwood trees can live longer than 2,200 years, most of the tree ages in Sonoma parks are best estimates, usually based on fallen trees of similar girths.

Pencil thin cores can be extracted from a tree using a specially-designed tool, but the tool can only bore about three feet deep, not far enough to reach the center of a giant that has diameter of 12 feet.

And of course, counting every tree ring means the tree has to be cut down.

Counting tree rings, visible when a tree is cut down, is a standard way to measure a tree’s age. Tree rings are alternating light and dark rings of tissue that trees add as they grow. Most trees add one ring for each year of growth. But counting them isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Scientists have found that, with coast redwoods, sometimes the rings merge, disappear or are simply missing.

Accurately estimating how old these giants are can be tricky, because age is not necessarily related to the size of the tree, according to Kristen Shive, director of science at Save the Redwoods League. Young trees that grow fast in moist, rich canyons can be larger than much older stalwarts that have had to struggle with poor soil or limited water.

In today’s fast-paced world, standing next to a living being that’s more than a thousand years old can be unexpectedly quieting.

Luckily for us in Sonoma County, that experience is within fairly easy reach.

Several native tree species here, like the black oak and Douglas fir, can live for five, even 10 human lifespans. But by far the eldest trees are sequoia sempervirens, the coast redwoods.

In a few local spots, some trees have managed to survive nearly 2,000 years, despite millenia of flood and fire and more than a century of axe and chainsaw.

Several of the leviathans are easily accessible by car or a moderate hike. Here are the stories of four of the oldest redwoods in Sonoma County and their locations. Ask them about aging well, standing tall or the very nature of time. And maybe take away a reminder that a slow pace has its own rewards.

Colonel Armstrong tree, Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve

Estimated age: 1,400 years old

The gigantic Armstrong tree is actually named for the man who spared its life.

Colonel James Armstrong managed to survive the carnage of the Civil War — he volunteered to fight, twice — before striking out for the Pacific coast where he replanted his family in the lush forested landscape of present-day Sonoma County. Starting in 1874, the veteran threw himself into a succession of frontier opportunities, including a lumber mill.

Armstrong was among many who discovered, as the Gold Rush waned and California grew, another valuable resource for the taking: the virgin trees growing tall and thick among the coastal ridges and canyons. The resulting redwood “wood rush” consumed entire forests to supply beams and planks for buildings, fences, roof shingles and millions of wooden ties for the expanding railroads.

The reason the tree bearing Armstrong’s name is still standing in a canyon near Guerneville is due to the colonel’s wide-eyed awe of the redwoods, completely out of step with his times.

He deliberately kept his steel saws out of one remote, shaded canyon of his land, now the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, to spare a stand of particularly magnificent redwoods. Unlike the surrounding forest — Guerneville was originally called “Stumptown” because that’s all that remained on the hillsides and canyons — Armstrong decided to preserve the grove as a botanic park for future generations.

It almost didn’t happen. But thanks to one dedicated heir, members of the LeBaron family (friends of the Armstrong family who had bought part of the land) and decades of public support and agitation, the ancient grove is still standing.

The Armstrong tree is located a half mile from the park entrance, along an easy, level trail. As a bonus, stop by the Parsons tree, nearly as old as the Armstrong tree, but the undisputed tallest redwood in the park at 310 feet.

Grandmother tree, Jack London State Historic Park

Estimated age: 1,800 years old

Most visitors to Jack London State Historic Park, named for the famed author, aren’t aware of the gnarled, ancient redwood that graces a quiet slope.

Unlike the towering, stately Armstrong tree, the Grandmother tree is shaped like a multi-armed candelabra. That may be why it’s still alive.