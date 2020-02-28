Santa Rosa’s Astro Hotel launches online design store

At this downtown Santa Rosa motel, there’s no need to settle for pilfering a few fluffy bath towels and slipping them into your suitcase. Instead, you’re welcome to drive off with the furniture. You might even throw in a lamp, a framed poster or a vase. In fact, you can walk out with virtually everything in the room without hearing police sirens. Just make sure you pay for it before you leave.

At the retro-cool Astro Motel, with its sleek 1960s Space Age vibe, almost everything is for sale, including some of the fixtures. Now, the Astro has added an online store, making it easier to incorporate that “Mad Men” look into your home.

Since its re-opening in 2017, the motel has made its furnishings and decor available for purchase. You can, for a price, make that poster or chair you’re

fallen in love with your own. The motel will simply replace the piece with some other cool item from its inventory.

The new online store, at theastro.shop, allows you to browse the motel’s inventory of items, all selected by co-owner Eric Anderson at auction.

The site features treasures at every price point, from a Mobler Danish sofa table for $199 up to a $5,000 1950s Arredoluce brass ceiling fixture. Everything is vintage and cherry-picked by Anderson, an enthusiast of midcentury modern, at auctions across the country. Unlike online retailers such as Wayfair which have multiples of everything, the Astro’s online store sells singular pieces, as other antique stores do. If you don’t strike when something catches your fancy, it may not be there when you return.

Hotel chains for years have marketed to consumers their own brand of linens and other mass-produced home goods through their “hotel” lines. But Anderson said the Astro may be among the first to sell singular pieces purchased for, possibly even used in, a hotel or motel.

The collector’s market has driven up the prices on pieces by some of the finer midcentury designers. But much of the older stuff remains within reach of average wage earners. In fact, some items from the period still in production today or which have been reintroduced can cost more than the same item vintage because of current high material and labor costs, Anderson said.

For the people

The original idea behind modern design was that it would be sophisticated, yet not just for the rich.

“It was designed for the people. It was very, very high-minded,” Anderson said of the design movement, which has been loosely defined as stretching from the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s, with the apex being the 1950s.

The maxim of the movement, “form follows function,” was coined by Louis Sullivan, a Chicago architect of the late 19th- and early-20th centuries credited with inventing the skyscraper and whose apprentices included the visionary Frank Lloyd Wright.

“It’s not meant to be fancy,” Anderson said of midcentury modern design. “Everything today is luxury. And luxury, for me, is boring. It doesn’t speak to me. They aren’t mutually exclusive, but if we can design something beautifully that is affordable to the vast majority of people, that’s perfect.

“That is what we wanted to do at the Astro. We wanted these well-designed rooms, each with authentic vintage 1963 furniture of the period, plus or minus five or 10 years.”