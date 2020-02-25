Sonoma County expert baker shares tips for breadmaking



Corporations used to drive consumer interest, she said. Now social media has handed the consumer more power.

“If the consumer wants einkorn flour (an ancient grain), a big mill will work with the small farmers to grow it,” she said. “You vote with your fork.”

But Owens doesn’t want to just bring back the old, traditional foods. She also hopes to bring about real change. Often that means making compromises.

“I like to work with stone ground flour, but I’ve worked with all kinds of flour because you can’t shut people out,” she said. “I like the flavor and digestibility of ancient grains, but I’m not a purist.”

Pottery to kitchen pots

Owens grew up in the Appalachian Mountains, in the hollers of east Tennessee, foraging and cooking with her grandmothers. She studied pottery in college, working as a ceramic artist in the South for six years. Then she pulled up roots and moved to New York to study horticulture, which led to a high-pressure job as steward of the 5,000-rose Cranford Rose Collection at the renowned Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

While trying to determine what ailed the historic roses — it turned out to be a virus — Owens fell sick with debilitating intestinal issues exacerbated by stress. Seeking a holistic approach to healing, she started eating a more natural diet of fermented foods to nurture the good bacteria in her belly and boost her immune system.

“I started fermenting as a way to bring back probiotics to help mitigate the phytic acid in all seeds,” she said. “So I started soaking and fermenting and making sourdough bread.”

This radical change in diet ended up launching her third career, as a freelance cookbook author, teacher and artisan baker. In 2013, she founded BK17 Bakery to bring real bread — baked with natural fermentation from organic heritage grains and seasonal ingredients — to her Brooklyn community.

“To get better at baking, you have to do it a lot. It’s a craft, and that takes repetition,” she said. “I was giving bread away, and then I thought, why don’t I turn this into a small business?”

Owens eventually moved to a little bungalow in Rockaway Beach, a peninsula between Jamaica Bay and the Atlantic Ocean in Queens, where she continued to bake and teach.

“Three years into that, I had grown quite a following,” she said. “People could fly in and spend the weekend and take a workshop.”

Looking for another source of revenue, she started a mail-order company called Ritual Fine Foods, baking naturally-fermented cookies made from whole grains, with an emphasis on unrefined sugar.

“It grew really fast,” she said. “I was working 10- to 18-hour days in the basement.”

‘Cook the Farm’

While taking a much-needed sabbatical in Oaxaca in the fall of 2017, Owens learned a pipe had burst in her Rockaway home, ruining everything she owned.

As a result, she was invited to live on a small, diversified farm in Sebastopol — Rare Breed Farm — owned by Jack May and Hilary Austen.

“Hilary and Jack wanted to become a licensed creamery and build a production kitchen,” she said. “They asked if I would consider being a part of that.”