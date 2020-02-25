Subscribe

Dear Abby: Happily unmarried couple reach impasse over kids

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
February 25, 2020, 9:25AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been dating for more than a decade. We’re nearly 30 now. We are happy not being married, and we both agreed early in our relationship that we would not have kids.

All of a sudden, my boyfriend has decided he wants children. I said maybe in the future, but he feels we’re running out of time. I still don’t want kids, and it’s for selfish reasons. I enjoy traveling, having time to myself and just the two of us, peace and quiet, being able to do what I want when I want without having to worry about kids. Is that so wrong? Where do we go from here?

— At Odds in Montana

Dear At Odds: After 10-plus years, “the future” has arrived. It appears you and your boyfriend have reached a large fork in the road. From here you either go your separate ways or agree to relationship counseling to see if there may be a way to bridge this gap.

