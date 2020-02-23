Subscribe

Crabnum P.I. raises money for Rotary Club of Santa Rosa West

February 22, 2020, 10:23PM

The ‘oki‘oki was fresh and the atmosphere tropical Saturday night at the feast that enlivened Santa Rosa’s Friedman Event Center.

Many guests of the dinner and dance by the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa West came dressed appropriately for Waikiki.

The occasion was Crabnum P.I. The Hawaii-themed crab feed raised dollars for Rotary-supported projects nearby and around the world.

Rotarians chose Community Housing Sonoma County as the primary beneficiary of their 38th annual crab feed. Since 1994, the nonprofit has leveraged $65 million plus in government financing to create affordable housing for more than 330 people.

Saturday’s festivities kicked off with cocktails and passed appetizers accompanied by music from a DJ. Guests also purchases raffle tickets and identified the desirable items they most hoped to win.

Come dinner time, everyone sat for a Sonoma County luau of crab — oki‘oki in Hawaiian — and the customary fixings. Serving was a corps of young people who benefit from the Rotary Club’s support of the Boy Scouts of America.

There was a live auction, then a fund-a-need appeal to benefit Community Housing Sonoma County. The agency is focused of creating housing opportunities for people with disabilities, veterans and individuals struggling with homelessness.

As the meal and the program wrapped up, the Poyntlyss Sistars took the stage and it was time to hulahula — dance!

