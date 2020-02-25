Savor tea, wine and Girl Scout cookies in early March at these Sonoma County events

HEALDSBURG

Mutt Lynch offers ‘Meet the Cookies’ tasting flight

With the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season underway, Mutt Lynch Winery has launched a special “Meet the Cookies” Tasting Flight at its tasting room in downtown Windsor.

Winemaker/owner Brenda Lynch and her staff have sipped, tasted and nibbled for hours to find the perfect five “wine and cookie” pairings to feature through April 30.

Cost is $15 for a tasting flight of five wines plus $5 for five cookies, and 100% of the cookie sales will go to Windsor Girl Scout Troop No. 10809.

The Mutt Lynch Winery tasting room is located at 9050 Windsor Road. muttlynchwinery.com

SONOMA COUNTY

Taste the future during Barrel Tasting Weekends

Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County will present the 43rd annual Barrel Tasting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6-8 and March 13-15 at more than 80 wineries in the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys.

“Barrel Tasting is an educational weekend where you learn about the work winemakers put into their wines after harvest, but before the wine is bottled,” said Beth Costa, executive director of Wine Road.

“This is your opportunity to invest in those hard-to-find, limited production wines by buying futures.”

Those who purchase wine futures, often at a discount, will wait 12 to 18 months for it to age in the barrel and be bottled.

Tickets are $60 for one weekend, $45 for Sunday only, $5 for designated drivers. Tickets to winemaker breakfasts on March 7 and March 14 are $20, including breakfast and a Q & A. To purchase: wineroad.com

SEBASTOPOL

Enjoy high teas at Muir’s Tea Room

Muir’s Tea Room & Cafe will hold St. Patrick’s Tea services with choices of starters, savories and desserts, plus endless pots of tea, on March 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Sebastopol tearoom.

Cost is $39 for adults, $25 for “wee lads and lassies” and $39 for a gluten-free high tea. There will be live, traditional Irish music on March 15.

To reserve: muirstearoomandcafe.com. 330 S. Main St. 707-634-6143,’

PENNGROVE

Danish aebleskivers star in church meal

The Penngrove Community Church will be frying up fluffy balls of dough, also known as Danish aebleskivers, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church at 9970 Oak St.

The round, browned balls of dough are topped with powdered sugar and jam and will be served alongside sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Donations will be accepted and go toward the church, which was founded by community members in 1897.

SONOMA

Try Hungarian food at ‘Evening in Tokaj’

The Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities committee will present its “An Evening in Tokaj” fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at Burlingame Hall.

The evening includes authentic Hungarian cuisine and pastries, folk dance performance by the Eszterlanc dance group and wine from Sonoma, Napa and Hungarian wineries.

Tickets are $65, $20 for children. To reserve: eventbrite.com or call Sylvia Toth at 707-938-0224. 252 West Spain St.

SAN FRANCISCO

Dip into inaugural craft chocolate event

The first Craft Chocolate Experience: San Francisco, featuring family activities and chocolate celebrities from the Bay Area and beyond, will be held March 6-8 at the historic Palace of Fine Arts.

The weekend event features a marketplace with more than 85 artisans and discussions onstage with renowned pastry chefs, chocolatier and culinary experts such as Alice Medrich John Scharffenberger and Kenji Lopez-Alt.

Kids can take a dive into the cacao-bean “ball” pit, the maker space and enjoy Straus milk and cookies and a Cacao Pod Wall at the kids’ area.

The weekend kicks off March 6 with a celebration featuring chocolate desserts, cocktails and savory bites from La Cocina, with live music and dancers. Cost is $95.

One-day general adult admission is $35, and VIP ticket with lounge access is $65. Tickets for children age 5 to 12 are $15. A weekend pass including opening night is $145.

To reserve, go to craftchocolateexperience.com. The Palace of Fine Arts is located at 3601 Lyon St.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.